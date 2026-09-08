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Kevin Smith is a writer/reporter. He covers technology, entertainment, men&#39;s style and a host of other topics that explore the intersection between technology a culture. Previously Kevin was a reporter with Business Insider.

Joined June 2012 | 21 posts
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Latest Stories

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Summer Reading: 10 Sneaker Books You Should Check Out

Check out these books that will boost your sneaker knowledge and help you get through the end of summer.

Official KLS4432 days ago
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What the Sneaker Scene Is Like if You Don't Live in a Major City

What it's really like for Sneakerheads in non-major cities to cop new sneakers.

Official KLS4529 days ago
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Is Being a Sneakerhead Bad for the Environment?

Is our habit of collecting sneakers harming the environment?

Official KLS4531 days ago
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The Struggle of Being a New Sneaker Collector (in .GIFs)

A step by step guide of the struggles of being a new sneakerhead shown in .GIFs. Grab your popcorn.

Official KLS4546 days ago
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SXSW Interactive 2014: 10 Emerging Tech CEOs You Need To Know

The future, now.

Official KLS4570 days ago
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Has SXSW Interactive Lost Its Way?

A cesspool of persistent advertisers, bad marketing, and misleading panels.

Official KLS4571 days ago

What to Never Say in a Conversation About Sneakers

Don't fake the funk.

Official KLS4571 days ago
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A Day in the Life of a Sneakerhead (in GIFs)

Wake up, cop.

Official KLS4588 days ago

How To Be a Sneakerhead Without a Lot of Money

If you don't have a lot of money, you need a lot of time.

Official KLS4592 days ago
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The Best Digital Payment Apps Right Now

Money, easier.

Official KLS4600 days ago
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10 Fails That Defined The Facebook Era

FB ain't perfect.

Official KLS4609 days ago
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10 Apps You Should Erase Right Now

Clear up some space.

Official KLS4613 days ago

The Science Behind Our Sneaker Addictions

Get educated.

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