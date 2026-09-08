J. Duaine Hahn
Latest Stories
Eye-Tracking Technology Shows Us the Surprising Areas of the Body We Look at First
Eye-tracking technology is a powerful tool for advertisers.
North Korea Threatened to Nuke the White House
North Korea—who's been quiet recently—is trying to get some attention back by threatening to launch a nuclear bomb at the White House.
This Guy Makes Vines of Store Clerks Following Him Around (Because They Think He's Stealing)
A Vine user has been making videos of the store clerks that follow him around to make sure he's not stealing.
Edward Snowden: Young NSA Workers Are Probably Passing Around Your Girl's Nude Photos
Edward Snowden told The Guardian that young NSA workers will pass around photos of attractive women they stumble upon.
Don't Know What Net Neutrality Is? Here's CollegeHumor to Explain It
CollegeHumor is here to educate you about net neutrality.
RapGenius Changed Its Name to "Genius"
After firing one of their co-founders, the company is looking to get a new start.
WiFi: A Short Film About What Happens When the Internet Shuts Down and Humanity Goes Nuts
"WiFi" is a short film about how the Internet affects us and how much we rely on it. But what happens when it's gone?
Microsoft Is Getting Shaken Up, and Its New CEO Sent Out a 3,187-word Letter to Prove It
Satya Nadella just sent out a very long memo to Microsoft employees with his vision of the future.
Steve Wozniak: "Creative People in Apple... Said They Would Never, Ever Work for Steve Jobs Again."
Steve Wozniak opened up about how some people at Apple felt about Steve Jobs.
Warning: Even If You Wipe Your Smartphone Clean, Your Sexts Might Still Be Recoverable
Avast Software has discovered that even after wiping a smartphone factory clean, thousands of files may still be recovered.
Video: "Selfies Anonymous" Lays Out All of the Shameful Selfies We're Guilty Of Taking
A new video from the comedy duo Tripp and Tyler covers many of the selfie trends that haven't slowed down.
Here's GoPro Footage of Kanye West's Shows at the Wireless Festival in London
Kanye West recently performed in London at the Wireless Festival. Here's some GoPro footage of it.
The Top 10 Apps of 2014 (So Far)
Here are your top apps from the last six months of 2014.
This Video Asks the Age-Old Question: Should You Post That Selfie?
College Humor's latest video breaks down selfie uploads.
The NSA Tracks Internet Users Who Simply Research Methods to Protect Their Privacy
A new report says that the NSA tracks Internet users who visit websites for Tor and Tails to keep their information private.
MSNBC's News Ticker Trips Out, Spits Out Sentences Like an English Gentleman
This is subtly hilarious.
Guy Uses an iPhone to Epically Prank Two Domino's Pizzas at Once
We should have thought of this.
Lilly Allen's New Video For "URL Badman" Calls Out Trolls on the Internet
Lilly Allen is fighting back against trolls and bloggers with her new music video.