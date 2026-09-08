J. Duaine Hahn Portrait

J. Duaine Hahn

Joined July 2014 | 840 posts
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Latest Stories

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Eye-Tracking Technology Shows Us the Surprising Areas of the Body We Look at First

Eye-tracking technology is a powerful tool for advertisers.

J. Duaine Hahn4353 days ago

North Korea Threatened to Nuke the White House

North Korea—who's been quiet recently—is trying to get some attention back by threatening to launch a nuclear bomb at the White House.

J. Duaine Hahn4434 days ago
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This Guy Makes Vines of Store Clerks Following Him Around (Because They Think He's Stealing)

A Vine user has been making videos of the store clerks that follow him around to make sure he's not stealing.

J. Duaine Hahn4444 days ago
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Edward Snowden: Young NSA Workers Are Probably Passing Around Your Girl's Nude Photos

Edward Snowden told The Guardian that young NSA workers will pass around photos of attractive women they stumble upon.

J. Duaine Hahn4445 days ago
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Don't Know What Net Neutrality Is? Here's CollegeHumor to Explain It

CollegeHumor is here to educate you about net neutrality.

J. Duaine Hahn4448 days ago
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RapGenius Changed Its Name to "Genius"

After firing one of their co-founders, the company is looking to get a new start.

J. Duaine Hahn4451 days ago
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WiFi: A Short Film About What Happens When the Internet Shuts Down and Humanity Goes Nuts

"WiFi" is a short film about how the Internet affects us and how much we rely on it. But what happens when it's gone?

J. Duaine Hahn4452 days ago

Microsoft Is Getting Shaken Up, and Its New CEO Sent Out a 3,187-word Letter to Prove It

Satya Nadella just sent out a very long memo to Microsoft employees with his vision of the future.

J. Duaine Hahn4452 days ago
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Steve Wozniak: "Creative People in Apple... Said They Would Never, Ever Work for Steve Jobs Again."

Steve Wozniak opened up about how some people at Apple felt about Steve Jobs.

J. Duaine Hahn4453 days ago
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Warning: Even If You Wipe Your Smartphone Clean, Your Sexts Might Still Be Recoverable

Avast Software has discovered that even after wiping a smartphone factory clean, thousands of files may still be recovered.

J. Duaine Hahn4453 days ago
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Video: "Selfies Anonymous" Lays Out All of the Shameful Selfies We're Guilty Of Taking

A new video from the comedy duo Tripp and Tyler covers many of the selfie trends that haven't slowed down.

J. Duaine Hahn4454 days ago
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Here's GoPro Footage of Kanye West's Shows at the Wireless Festival in London

Kanye West recently performed in London at the Wireless Festival. Here's some GoPro footage of it.

J. Duaine Hahn4454 days ago
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The Top 10 Apps of 2014 (So Far)

Here are your top apps from the last six months of 2014.

J. Duaine Hahn4455 days ago
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This Video Asks the Age-Old Question: Should You Post That Selfie?

College Humor's latest video breaks down selfie uploads.

J. Duaine Hahn4458 days ago

The NSA Tracks Internet Users Who Simply Research Methods to Protect Their Privacy

A new report says that the NSA tracks Internet users who visit websites for Tor and Tails to keep their information private.

J. Duaine Hahn4459 days ago
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MSNBC's News Ticker Trips Out, Spits Out Sentences Like an English Gentleman

This is subtly hilarious.

J. Duaine Hahn4459 days ago

Guy Uses an iPhone to Epically Prank Two Domino's Pizzas at Once

We should have thought of this.

J. Duaine Hahn4460 days ago
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Lilly Allen's New Video For "URL Badman" Calls Out Trolls on the Internet

Lilly Allen is fighting back against trolls and bloggers with her new music video.

J. Duaine Hahn4460 days ago

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