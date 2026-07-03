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Scientists Have Discovered a Previously Uncharted Island in Antarctica
Life

Scientists Discover Uncharted Island After Mistaking It for a Dirty Iceberg

What appeared to be a ‘dirty iceberg’ turned out to be an uncharted island, discovered during a Polarstern expedition in one of Antarctica’s most difficult regions.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
NASA's Van Allen Probe A Set to Re-Enter Earth's Atmosphere Tonight
Pop Culture

NASA's Van Allen Probe A Set to Re-Enter Earth's Atmosphere Tonight

From discovering a mysterious third radiation belt to a fiery goodbye, here’s how NASA’s Van Allen Probe A changed space weather science forever.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
The first-of-its-kind biobanking facility has come to life.
Pop Culture

A 'Modern-Day Noah’s Ark' Is Taking Shape by the Company That Brought Back the Dire Wolves

The first-of-its-kind biobanking facility has come to life, thanks to Colossal Biosciences, the company that brought back the dire wolves.

Maggie Ekberg165 days ago
Rapper Wiz Khalifa wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, smiling at an event.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Believes the Earth Is Flat: ‘It’s Only Because I’ve Traveled So Much’

The rapper is the latest public figure to co-sign the conspiracy theory.

Alex Ocho452 days ago
Sports

Texas Tech DB Tyler Owens Doesn’t ‘Believe in Space’ or ‘Other Planets,’ Says Flat-Earth Theories Have ‘Valid Points’

The NFL draft prospect made the comments during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis: "I’m real religious, so I think we’re alone right now."

Joshua Espinoza870 days ago
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t2 opening scene
Life

We Hear Warnings AI Could Destroy Earth. What Could Actually Happen?

Everyone from 'Terminator' director James Cameron to the CEO of OpenAI has expressed concerns about where AI may be taking us.

Trace William Cowen1074 days ago
view of city and water
Life

New York City Is Sinking at Roughly Same Rate as Venice, Researchers Say

Add this to our ongoing list of planetary concerns against which we may not stand a chance.

Trace William Cowen1153 days ago
Illustration of asteroid floating in Space
Life

Asteroid the 'Size of a Box Truck' Anticipated to Pass Close to Earth

An asteroid, which NASA described to be around the "size of a box truck" is expected to pass roughly 2,200 miles above the planet’s surface.

taramhdvn1269 days ago
Earth's inner core may have started spinning in the other direction
Life

Earth's Inner Core May Have Started Spinning in Opposite Direction, Study Says

New research, published in 'Nature Geoscience,' indicates the Earth's inner core temporarily stopped spinning around 2009 and started reversing rotation.

Joshua Espinoza1270 days ago
Photograph of a crowd in North Carolina
Life

Global Population Officially Reaches 8 Billion

The world's population has officially hit 8 billion people. India is set to become the most populous country next year, when it surpasses China.

tara mahadevan1341 days ago
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Climate Change march in New York City
Life

U.N. Report Predicts Earth Is Close to Passing Climate Change Limits

A newly published United Nations report on the emissions gap has determined that countries around the world are falling short in controlling climate change.

Brad Callas1358 days ago
Next supercontinent may form when the Pacific Ocean disappears
Life

Researchers Say Supercontinent 'Amasia' Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears

Researchers at Curtin University and Peking University say the Earth's continents will collide within the next 200 million to 300 million years.

Joshua Espinoza1379 days ago
The planet Jupiter is pictured
Life

Jupiter Closest It’s Been to Earth in Nearly 60 Years

On Sept. 26, everyone still stuck on this planet will have the unique opportunity of getting a potentially mesmerizing look at the gas giant.

Trace William Cowen1391 days ago
Yvon Chouinard at 25th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Style

Patagonia Founder Has Given Away the $3 Billion Company to Help Combat Climate Change

Yvon Chouinard, who founded the $3 billion company in 1973, announced the move by saying, "Instead of 'going public,' you could say we’re 'going purpose.'"

Joshua Espinoza1403 days ago
The planet we live on is seen in this historical photo
Life

Planet Earth's Total Population Nearing 8 Billion People

While the number is an undeniably massive one, it does not come without its litany of complications, some of which were made more dire by the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen1429 days ago
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black hole at the centre of the Milky Way
Life

Astronomers Reveal the First-Ever Photo of Black Hole in Milky Way

Using the Event Horizon Telescope, astronomers have shared the first-ever image captured of the Milky Way’s black hole, named Sagittarius A*.

Brenton Blanchet1528 days ago
New Gucci collection shirts
Style

Gucci Vault Announces Launch of New Collection From Total Luxury Spa

The brand, founded by Daniel DeSure, announced on Monday that it will be launching its “UNA-Tools of Love &amp; Mindfulness” collection exclusively on Gucci Vault.

Brenton Blanchet1531 days ago
tnf
Style

The North Face and Online Ceramics Partner on New Collection for Earth Day

Online Ceramics founders Elijah Funk and Alix Ross stated that the goal was to create "retro-inspired gear that celebrates Earth every day."

Trace William Cowen1548 days ago

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