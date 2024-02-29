Texas Tech DB Tyler Owens Doesn’t ‘Believe in Space’ or ‘Other Planets,’ Says Flat-Earth Theories Have ‘Valid Points’

Tyler Owens has some interesting (?) thoughts on the cosmos.

The Texas Tech defensive back raised eyebrows Thursday while speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. At one point during the event, Owens revealed he didn’t believe in outer space and thought the flat-earth conspiracy theory had a few “valid points.”

“Nah, I don’t believe in space,” Owens said in a video shared by Brent Sobleski of the Bleacher Report. “I’m real religious, so I think we’re alone right now. I don’t think there’s other planets and other stuff like that. I don’t know.”

He continued: “I used to believe in the heliocentric thing. Like, we used to revolve around the sun and stuff, but then I started seeing flat Earth stuff, and I was like, that’s kind of interesting. And they started bringing up some valid points, so… I mean, I don’t know. It could be real. It could be bull. I don’t know.”