Every Collegiate Nike Kobe 8 Protro PE We've Seen So Far

Back in September, Vanessa Bryant and Nike announced the collegiate programs that have been named to their inaguaral "Mamba Program." The schools that were named included the University of Connecticut, the University of South California, the University of Oregon, Duke University, Louisiana State University, and the University of Kentucky. Now that the 2023–24 NCAA season is officially underway, we're now starting to see the exclusive Kobe sneakers the teams are lacing up this season.

This month, the aforementioned schools have been sharing their player-exclusive Nike Kobe 8 Protro colorways on social media. The sneakers don the team colors of the respective schools and also feature official team logos on the tongues. At the time of writing, the only program that has yet to unveil its Kobe 8 PE is the Oregon Ducks.

Of course, it goes without saying that these Nike Kobe 8 Protro PEs were made exclusively for the players in the men's and women's basketball programs, and the styles will not be released to the public. Scroll on for a closer look at each of the colorways below.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro PE "UConn"