Duke Dennis Responds to Nail Tech Accusing Him of No-Showing, Says She Contacted Him First

Reaction has split between people defending with the small business owner while others argued that it was unsafe to advertise a streamer’s whereabouts.

The nail tech filmed herself setting up products and taping a flyer outside her shop, captioning the video about a Dennis, who allegedly gave her a no call, no show.

Duke Dennis publicly mocked a flyer that displayed at Houston’s Shai Wathan Spa, calling it AI-generated and questioning the spa owner’s use of "VVIP."

Duke Dennis has disputed claims of no-showing to his appointment with a Houston nail tech after her social media post about the streamer went viral. Earlier this week, a video from Houston beauty parlor Shai Wathan Spa circulated on TikTok, showing a nail tech setting out supplies and waiting on Dennis until 8:00, nearly two hours after the streamer was allegedly scheduled to arrive. “Watch me set up for a celebrity client just for him to waste my time, money & products,” read the text over the clip. In response to the video, Dennis denied contacting the spa owner first, instead claiming that the woman DMed him in response to his Instagram Story. “You know how many appointments I done missed in my life? I done missed dentist appointments, doctor's appointments, AMP appointments. I done missed six-figure deal appointments,” Dennis said around the 6-minute mark of the video below.

“This motherfucker drew the line when I missed a nail appointment. No offense to your profession, I missed a nail appointment and this motherfucker made it seem like motherfuckers don’t miss appointments.”

The streamer went on to say he no longer cares about getting cancelled and was “crying laughing” over the woman’s frustration over him missing the appointment. Dennis also called out the nail tech’s poster announcing his arrival that was placed on the shop’s front window, which some argued was unsafe to share the streamer’s whereabouts.