Duke Dennis Responds to Nail Tech Accusing Him of No-Showing, Says She Contacted Him First

Key Takeaways
- Duke Dennis publicly mocked a flyer that displayed at Houston’s Shai Wathan Spa, calling it AI-generated and questioning the spa owner’s use of "VVIP."
- The nail tech filmed herself setting up products and taping a flyer outside her shop, captioning the video about a Dennis, who allegedly gave her a no call, no show.
- Reaction has split between people defending with the small business owner while others argued that it was unsafe to advertise a streamer’s whereabouts.
Duke Dennis has disputed claims of no-showing to his appointment with a Houston nail tech after her social media post about the streamer went viral.
Earlier this week, a video from Houston beauty parlor Shai Wathan Spa circulated on TikTok, showing a nail tech setting out supplies and waiting on Dennis until 8:00, nearly two hours after the streamer was allegedly scheduled to arrive.
“Watch me set up for a celebrity client just for him to waste my time, money & products,” read the text over the clip.
In response to the video, Dennis denied contacting the spa owner first, instead claiming that the woman DMed him in response to his Instagram Story.
“You know how many appointments I done missed in my life? I done missed dentist appointments, doctor's appointments, AMP appointments. I done missed six-figure deal appointments,” Dennis said around the 6-minute mark of the video below.
“This motherfucker drew the line when I missed a nail appointment. No offense to your profession, I missed a nail appointment and this motherfucker made it seem like motherfuckers don’t miss appointments.”
The streamer went on to say he no longer cares about getting cancelled and was “crying laughing” over the woman’s frustration over him missing the appointment. Dennis also called out the nail tech’s poster announcing his arrival that was placed on the shop’s front window, which some argued was unsafe to share the streamer’s whereabouts.
“That bullshit-ass poster. You couldn't even fucking take the time to make a real poster. You AI’d that shit. And that shit ain't look like me. … And what the fuck is a ‘VVIP?’” he joked.
Dennis went on to claim that the nail tech didn’t request a deposit from him despite requesting it from her other clients. “You wanted to be like, ‘Hey y'all. Hey guys, come with me to do Duke Dennis’ fucking nails.’ And you was going to do the whole shit, the angles. You was going to do start to finish. You was going to pan and zoom. And you was going to get your shit off, gang.”