BruceDropEmOff

BruceDropEmOff is a Twitch streamer from Atlanta known for his weekly "New Music Friday" streams where he reacts to freshly released hip-hop and electronic tracks while playing NBA 2K and Call of Duty: Warzone. He was born Bruce Ray Condones on September 23, 2000, in Riverdale, Georgia, United States. Bruce has built a reputation for combining gaming with music reaction content, engaging viewers with his commentary and gameplay since launching his channel in 2018. BruceDropEmOff’s streams encourage viewers to vote on which tracks he reacts to next, creating an interactive experience that merges competitive gaming with music discovery. His channel has become a destination on Twitch for fans interested in new music releases and real-time engagement with the streamer’s reactions.

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(L) xQc with blonde hair and headphones on the left. (R) BruceDropEmOff wearing glasses and making a peace sign.
Pop Culture

xQc Reacts to Complex's Streamers List, Subtly Shades BruceDropEmOff

A feud between the streamers began after ex-employees of Kick made allegations against the company.

Alex Ocho597 days ago
BruceDropEmOff Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

BruceDropEmOff Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

BruceDropEmOff goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about buying Nike SB grails, doubling up on Kanye Ba

Complex1027 days ago

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