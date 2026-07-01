Druski Says There Was 'Truth' to His Megachurch Pastor Skit: 'I Got the Message Across'

Druski has opened up about his viral, yet controversial, skit about megachurches and the “truth” in it.
In an interview with BET ahead of hosting the 2026 BET Awards, Druski spoke about the impact of the megachurch skit, which he ultimately recreated at Sunday’s ceremony.
“I think, I know I got the message across,” he said around the eight-minute mark in the video below. “I think it’s funny, man, because people go back and they realize this stuff has been in front of us the whole time. We’re not noticing it unless someone waves a red flag. That is literally right in front of us.”
“That’s a comedian’s voice, and where he stands — to not only make people laugh in that moment, but to show truth of what’s really directly in front of us [but] we just don’t see it,” Druski added. “We’re blind to it.”
Druski’s megachurch skit was released in January, and ever since, people still can’t stop talking about its portrayal of exploitative pastors who put on wild shows for the attendees of their churches.
“I’m going to have Wanda stand up here,” he says at one point in the skit, gesturing to an elderly woman sitting near the front of the congregation. “Wanda told us earlier this month that she cannot have a baby anymore, so I impregnated her with the word of God. I’m going to impregnate everyone with the word of God!”
Elsewhere in the hilarious skit, Druski shows that he’s wearing Christian Dior and Christian Louboutin — but it’s because the expensive brands have Christian in their names.
While Druski’s fans loved the skit, reactions from those in the Christian community were mixed. One person to speak out about it was Pastor Michael Todd, who denied taking financial advantage of his church’s attendees. He also called the video an “attack on people’s lives of distraction.”
At the 2026 BET Awards, Druski did indeed recreate the skit, but changed a few things: He said that Latto and Teyana Taylor were “impregnated with the word of God,” and he also mentioned Tyler Perry and Stevie Wonder’s net worth — the latter’s was typed in braille.