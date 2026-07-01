Druski Says There Was 'Truth' to His Megachurch Pastor Skit: 'I Got the Message Across'

Druski has opened up about his viral, yet controversial, skit about megachurches and the “truth” in it.

In an interview with BET ahead of hosting the 2026 BET Awards, Druski spoke about the impact of the megachurch skit, which he ultimately recreated at Sunday’s ceremony.

“I think, I know I got the message across,” he said around the eight-minute mark in the video below. “I think it’s funny, man, because people go back and they realize this stuff has been in front of us the whole time. We’re not noticing it unless someone waves a red flag. That is literally right in front of us.”

“That’s a comedian’s voice, and where he stands — to not only make people laugh in that moment, but to show truth of what’s really directly in front of us [but] we just don’t see it,” Druski added. “We’re blind to it.”