Music

Don Toliver 'Heaven or Hell' CHOPNOTSLOP Vinyl and Original Vinyl: How to Buy

The platinum-certified debut album is available in a chopped and screwed edition on amethyst vinyl and the original in crystal clear.

Two vinyl records with illustrated covers. One is purple with a purple car, the other is white with a red car.
Complex

Don Toliver's Heaven or Hell is back in two vinyl editions, letting you experience the Houston rapper's platinum-certified debut in different sonic worlds. We've got both the ChopNotSlop Remix on amethyst vinyl and the original album on crystal clear vinyl available on Complex.

Released in 2020, Heaven or Hell introduced Toliver as more than just a Travis Scott collaborator. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, and two singles from the project, "No Idea" and "After Party," have each been certified 3X platinum by the RIAA. The album features appearances from Travis Scott, Kaash Paige, Sheck Wes, Quavo, and Offset, with production handled by WondaGurl, Mike Dean, Sonny Digital, Frank Dukes, and Cubeatz.

Previously available only on streaming platforms, the ChopNot Slop remix celebrates Heaven or Hell with a slowed-down, hypnotic take on Toliver's melodic rap style. While the amethyst-colored pressing includes all 12 tracks reimagined through the Houston tradition of chopping and screwing, the crystal-clear vinyl edition offers the original album as Toliver intended.

Where to buy Heaven or Hell on vinyl

If you're ready to add Heaven or Hell to your vinyl collection, shop both editions on Complex.

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