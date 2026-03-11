Style

Hardstone Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket: How to Buy

Don Toliver's latest outerwear piece is available now on Complex.

Cream-colored fleece jacket with a front zipper and two pockets. It has a small logo on the chest.
Complex

Don Toliver's Hardstone Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket is now available to shop on Complex.

The jacket ties directly to Toliver's 2024 album Hardstone Psycho, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 cart. The project marked a bold creative statement for the Houston artist, blending his signature melodic, psychedelic trap-R&B with lush, cinematic production. The Hardstone era represented Toliver operating at full creative throttle, capturing a moment of independence and motion that continues to define his aesthetic.

The Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket reflects that same energy. Built with plush sherpa fleece and a full-zip closure, the piece offers warmth without sacrificing the streetwear edge that Toliver's fans have come to expect. The jacket works as both a statement layer and a functional cold-weather essential, embodying the balance between style and substance that runs through Toliver's entire creative output.

Where to buy the Hardstone Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket

If you're ready to add the Hardstone Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket to your rotation, shop it now on Complex.

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