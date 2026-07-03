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White Physician Sues FindABlackDoctor Platform for Racial Discrimination
Life

White Dermatologist Sues 'Find A Black Doctor' Over Alleged Racial Bias

The directory built to help close the Black health gap is now accused of illegal bias. Inside the lawsuit testing where equity ends and discrimination begins.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Doja Cat in a sparkly, strapless dress with tattoos poses confidently against a colorful background.
Music

Doja Cat Says She’d Be a Psychologist if Not an Artist: ‘The Human Mind Is Just So Complex’

The 'Vie' artist shared why she would choose psychology if she wasn't a Grammy award winner.

Alex Ocho122 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Christopher "Kid" Reid attends the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Clika" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Christopher "Kid" Reid Says He Had Life-Saving Heart Transplant After Health Scare

The entertainer noticed that he felt "more fatigued" before his diagnosis.

Jaelani Turner-Williams163 days ago
A couple looking serious, with a man holding a baby wrapped in a white blanket. The background is a bright room.
Life

White Couple Sue Florida Fertility Clinic After Giving Birth to 'Racially Non-Caucasian Child'

Though the child isn't genetically theirs, the couple has formed a "strong emotional bond” with her.

tara mahadevan169 days ago
michael david mckee
Life

Dr. Michael David McKee Charged in Ohio Double Homicide, Motive Unclear

Dr. Michael McKee is an Illinoi-based surgeon accused in the murders of his ex-wife Monique Tepe and her dentist husband, Spencer Tepe.

Jessica Mcbride187 days ago
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A police officer stands by glass doors with yellow caution tape across the entrance. An escalator is visible inside.
Sports

NYC Park Avenue Gunman Reportedly Sought Help for Years for Frequent Headaches

The headaches reportedly got worse when he moved to Las Vegas in 2019.

Trey Alston349 days ago
Andre 3000 wearing a red beret and glasses poses with a piano-themed backpack at an event, surrounded by photographers and floral decorations.
Music

André 3000 Admits He's Not Great With Music Theory, Can't Find Specific Notes on a Keyboard

His comment comes not long after he shared new instrumental music titled '7 Piano Sketches.'

Joe Price430 days ago
Tia Mowry poses in a black leather outfit at a Variety event, with a pink background featuring logos like Cadillac and Lifetime.
Pop Culture

Tia Mowry Gets Emotional After Receiving Abnormal Mammogram Results: ‘I Don't Know What to Expect'

The 46-year-old shares an intimate moment when she received a call from her doctor's office about her mammogram test results.

Mark Elibert631 days ago
Vince McMahon
Sports

Vince McMahon's Accuser Sues Physical Therapist, Claims She Was Sexually Abused at His Facility

The woman claims she was "repeatedly medicated" with "unknown substances."

Mark Elibert641 days ago
Split image. Left: Matthew Perry. Right: California physician Mark Chavez.
Pop Culture

Matthew Perry Case: Doctor Pleads Guilty to Supplying Him With Ketamine

Chavez is one of several charged in connection to the death of the 'Friends' actor last October.

Alex Ocho653 days ago
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Kelly Osbourne in I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX
Pop Culture

Kelly Osbourne Says Rehab Taught Her ‘How to Be a Better Drug Addict’

Osbourne previously revealed that she became addicted to Percocet at 13 years old.

Alex Ocho669 days ago
A man in aviator sunglasses and a light-colored jacket at a formal event
Pop Culture

Logan Paul's Response to Doctor Criticizing His Energy Drink

The social media star called out the "Instagram Doctor" for allegedly stealing $1.4 million out of his own children's trust fund.

Mark Elibert784 days ago
Woman in graduation attire speaks at a podium, College of Health Sciences sign visible
Life

17-Year-Old Genius Dorothy Jean Tillman II Makes History as Youngest Person to Earn Doctorate From Arizona State University

Also known as “Dorothy Jeanius,” Tillman started college courses at age 10.

Alex Ocho788 days ago
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Says Doctor Misdiagnosed Perimenopause as 'Worst Case of Herpes' He'd Ever Seen

"My doctor had no knowledge and didn't prepare me," the 57-year-old Oscar winner revealed.

Jaelani Turner-Williams844 days ago
mugshot for man
Life

Doctor Who Previously Worked as Poison Specialist Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Wife

Connor Bowman, 30, is currently facing a felony charge of second-degree murder. However, the charge could be elevated down the line.

Trace William Cowen996 days ago
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Life

Plane Crash Kills Fertility Doctor Who Allegedly Used His Sperm to Impregnate Patients

New York doctor Morris Wortman perished in the crash of a homemade aircraft.

Joe Price1142 days ago
Boosie Badazz speaks during 2022 Revolt Summit
Music

Boosie Badazz Reveals He's Cancer Free While Mourning Loss of His Doctor

Boosie Badazz hopped on Instagram on Tuesday to reveal he's cancer free. In a post in which the rapper celebrates the news, he mourned the death of his doctor.

Brad Callas1173 days ago
Swizz Beatz appears on the Jennifer Hudson Show
Music

Swizz Beatz Recalls Doctors Telling Him He May Never Walk Again After Past Health Scare

During a recent appearance on the 'Jennifer Hudson Show,' Swizz Beatz opened up about a health scare that resulted in doctors giving him a warning.

Brad Callas1176 days ago

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