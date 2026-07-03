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Let's waste no time with this week's batch of remixes; heavyweight sounds from Tiesto, Heroes x Villains, Brookers Brothers, Machinedrum, Louis La Roche, and plenty more await you!
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circus reloaded vol 1
Music

Listen to Doctor P's "Circus Reloaded, Vol 1" Mix

Maybe you know that dubstep isn't dead, no matter what insane ideas people who only look at Beatport charts think. Circus Records surely isn't going a

khrisd4338 days ago
doctor p going gorillas
Music

Doctor P - "Going Gorillas"

Doctor P casually tossed this one into an email thread six weeks ago, and I silently watched as a string of touring DJs all took the time to say "what

nappy4400 days ago
the pit video
Music

Doctor P & Adam F ft. Method Man - "The Pit"

Ah, I get it now. "The Pit" that Method Man was rapping about in this new track from Doctor P and Adam F, he meant this weird, bloody battle arena whe

khrisd4661 days ago
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Music

Preview Funtcase's New Single, "Let's Do It"

On October 18, Funtcase is dropping his next single on Circus Records, and it's full of that staduim-sized dubstep that you know you want and need. Fi

khrisd4664 days ago
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Music

Doctor P & Adam F ft. Method Man - "The Pit"

Late last week, Billboard previewed a clip from the animated video for Doctor P and Adam F's Method Man-featured "The Pit," and bright and early on a

khrisd4668 days ago
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the pit vid trailer
Music

Doctor P and Adam F Did a Track with Method Man

Method Man getting on his dance music dean again is always welcome. We remember when he was featured on the second Reprazent album's "Ghetto Celebrity

khrisd4671 days ago
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Music

Rob Zombie to Curate Great American Nightmare

Rob Zombie is an American musician, film director, screenwriter, film producer, and now electronic dance music curator. The horror-loving Zombie has c

jakel4757 days ago
doctor p champagne bop
Music

Doctor P - "The Champagne Böp"

Circus Records leader Doctor P is back with a new trap jawn, and it's definitely worth a listen. The track sees Doctor P return to his prominent 8-bi

jakel4784 days ago
umf 2 13 live
Music

Stream the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Day 2

We brought you the stream of the 2013 Ultra Music Festival's Day 1 activities, and we're back again for the second day starting at 4PM EST, running to

khrisd4872 days ago

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