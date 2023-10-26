Doctor Who Previously Worked as Poison Specialist Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Wife

A doctor and poison expert has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife in Minnesota.

Connor Bowman, per a report from regional outlet KTTC, is accused of fatally poisoning his wife in August. Described as a doctor in the Rochester area who previously worked as a poison control specialist, the 30-year-old suspect and 32-year-old Betty Bowman were allegedly having relationship problems and considering divorce. They were married back in 2021.

Jail records viewed by Complex show that Bowman was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 20. The listed charge is second-degree murder, a felony.

Per a separate report from KSTP, Bowman is accused of giving his wife colchicine, which is used to treat gout. Betty Bowman, however, had not been prescribed the medicine and did not suffer from gout.

The cremation of her body was reportedly “halted” when police were given info from a medical examiner that there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death, including the fact that she did not respond to treatment typically used for basic food poisoning.

Following an investigation, law enforcement found that Bowman had also allegedly told someone that he was set to receive a $500,000 life insurance payment following the death. Bowman’s search history, meanwhile, allegedly showed that he had looked up suspicious topics, including whether such data could later be used against him in court.

When reached for comment by Complex on Thursday, the Rochester Police Department pointed me to the criminal complaint in the case, as well as shared the following statement:

“Rochester Police Department (RPD) arrested a man suspected of poisoning his wife following a months-long investigation. Officers arrested Connor Bowman, age 30, Friday, October 20 during a traffic stop in the 1800 block of 2nd St. SW. His wife, 32-year-old Betty Bowman, went to the Mayo Clinic emergency room August 16 with diarrhea and symptoms of severe dehydration. Her condition worsened, and she died four days later. A medical examiner notified RPD on August 21 that Betty was possibly poisoned. RPD collected evidence that suggests Connor, who once worked for Poison Control, may have given Betty a drug for an ailment she did not have. He is charged with felony 2nd-degree murder."

Complex has also reached out to the Minnesota Department of Health for comment. This story may be updated.

In a statement to KTTC, a rep for Mayo Clinic, where Bowman was previously a resident, said they were “aware of the recent arrest of a former Mayo Clinic resident.” Per the rep, these charges were not related to his work at Mayo Clinic; furthermore, his training at the facility “ended earlier this month.”