A Chicago-area teen genius just made history.

Dorothy Jean Tillman II, also known as “Dorothy Jeanius,” officially earned her doctorate in integrated behavioral health from Arizona State University at age 17, becoming the youngest person in the university’s history to do so, the Associated Press reports. She attended the commencement ceremony earlier this month.

Tillman told Good Morning America that she had been homeschooled during her early childhood before entering college when she was merely 10 years old.

Per the AP, Tillman earned her bachelor’s degree in humanities from Excelsior College in New York in 2018.

GMA says Tillman earned a Master of Science degree in 2020 from the Unity College of Maine before being accepted into the Doctorate of Behavioral Health Management program at ASU the following year, at age 15.

"People in my life like my grandmother [Dorothy Tillman], who was part of the Civil Rights movement, she of course harped on the importance of education and consistently learning something always," Tillman told GMA. "But the way I always held education so high on my own, aside from being raised that way, was finding different things to be educated about."