Dirk Nowitzki

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Dennis Schroder in a black "Deutschland" jersey with "17," wearing a headband, on a basketball court.
Sports

Dennis Schröder Says He Won’t Get Same Love as Dirk Nowitzki from German Fans Due to Dark Skin

Schröder says while he was able to carry the German flag during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, he still doesn't feel the love.

Brad Appleton331 days ago
Dirk Nowitzki holds a basketball above his head while Victor Oladipo dunks over him in a crowded outdoor urban area
Sports

Mavericks Fan Tries to Dunk Over Dirk Nowitzki, Quickly Learns Why That's a Bad Idea

Unless you are also seven foot, do not attempt the Dirk Dunk.

Joe Price764 days ago
Sports

The Internet Reacts To Luka Doncic Yelling "Hell No" To Dillon Brooks After Missed Layup

The Dallas Mavericks went on to win the game against the Houston Rockets.

Louis Pavlakos962 days ago
porzingis ejected
Sports

LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki, and Others React to Kristaps Porzingis Being Ejected During Clippers Game

NBA fans slammed refs for ejecting Kristaps Porzingis in the third quarter after he received his second technical foul of the night.

Abel Shifferaw2161 days ago
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dirk
Sports

Dirk Nowitzki Has Been Eating Ice Cream Every Day Since Retirement

Dirk Nowitzki admits he hasn't worked out since retiring and has been eating ice cream every day.

tara mahadevan2619 days ago
dirk nowitzki announces retirement
Sports

Dirk Nowitzki Officially Announces Retirement After 21 Seasons With Mavericks

"As you guys might expect, this is my last home game."

Abel Shifferaw2657 days ago
kevin durant dirk nowitzki
Sports

Kevin Durant Isn't Sure That Dirk Nowitzki Is Actually Retiring

KD isn't ready to admit that Dirk is done.

Alex Galbraith2673 days ago
Dirk Nowitzki #41, and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks
Sports

Dirk Nowitzki Says He'd 'Love' to Play One More Season

Dirk would love to play one more year with the Mavs if his body allows it.

Xavier Hamilton2697 days ago
Robert 'Tractor' Traylor in 2005
Sports

Clippers Broadcasters Take Jab at Robert 'Tractor' Traylor, Forgetting He Died

Clippers broadcasters apologize for joke about Robert 'Tractor' Traylor, who died in 2011.

Gavin Evans2698 days ago
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NBA 3 Point Contest Sneakers 2019
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

The best shooters from deep-ball range compete in the 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brandon Richard2709 days ago
dwayne wade dirk nowitzki
Sports

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki Added to All-Star Game

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki have been added to the All-Star Game roster by Adam Silver.

Alex Galbraith2724 days ago
LeBron James.
Sports

LeBron James Passes Wilt Chamberlain to Become NBA's Fifth Leading All-Time Scorer

James passed Dirk Nowitzki for the sixth position on the list just last month.

Abel Shifferaw2803 days ago
Lebron James Against Spurs Oct. 27
Sports

LeBron James Becomes NBA's Sixth Leading All-Time Scorer Passing Dirk Nowitzki

Despite losing to the Spurs to a score of 110-106, James has passed Dirk Nowitzki​​​​​​ on the all-time scorers list.

Xavier Hamilton2820 days ago

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