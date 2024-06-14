Mavericks Fan Tries to Dunk Over Dirk Nowitzki, Quickly Learns Why That's a Bad Idea

A Dallas Mavericks fan has learned the hard way that pulling off the Dirk Dunk is no easy feat.

Before the Mavericks faced off against the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 12, beloved Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki participated in an event outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas. He was joined by fans, including one named Chris who attempted to dunk over the seven-foot 14-time NBA All-Star.

Chris, perhaps in a moment of unearned confidence, tried his very best to take the ball from behind Nowitzki's back but instead got a brief piggyback ride and took both of them down. "Damn, Chris," the announcer could be heard in the now viral clip, expressing disappointment as the crowd audibly jeered.