Desiigner

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Billboard’s Hot 100 has been littered with hits that seemed to come out of nowhere. Not every music phenomenon can be explained, but the randomness of them is part of what makes pop culture interesting. From the rise of Desiigner to the anti-racism heroics of LL Cool J, here are the 25 most random songs to chart.
BJosephs

Latest Stories

Desiigner, with short curly hair and a beard, wearing a black shirt, stands in a dimly lit room with a timer in the background.
Music

Desiigner 911 Call: Rapper Accused Woman of Trying to Steal His Car Before Domestic Violence Arrest

During the same call, Desiigner alleged that “somebody put something bad in my weed.”

Joe Price100 days ago
Desiigner in a dark puffer jacket smiles at an event, with a poster of another man in the background.
Music

Desiigner Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge in South Carolina

The Brooklyn rapper was released after posting bond.

Mark Elibert115 days ago
A man in a blue jacket smiles at an event, wearing a chain necklace. The background has green and blue text.
Music

Desiigner Switches Up His Sound on New Freestyle, Shocks Fans With Controlled Flow

Fans reacted to Desiigner’s surprising lyrical freestyle as the rapper hinted at a possible comeback.

Mark Elibert262 days ago
(L) Fat Joe wearing a blue outfit and cap on the left. (R) Desiigner in a blue jacket with chains.
Music

Fat Joe Says He Saw Desiigner at Airport the Same Day as Indecent Exposure Incident

Desiigner was forced to register as a sex offender after he pled guilty to exposing himself on a plane.

Joe Price409 days ago
Advertisement
A person writing in a spiral notebook with a pen, seated and focused.
Music

People Are Sharing Clips of the Worst Rap Bars From Will Smith, Ludacris, Joe Budden, and More

Clearly, these verses are living rent-free in many people's minds.

tara mahadevan411 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Desiigner attends FXX, FX and Hulu's Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere Of "Dave" at The Greek Theatre on June 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Desiigner and Girlfriend Joyce Bryant Welcome Their First Child Together

The couple announced last November that they were expecting a baby boy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams473 days ago
50 Cent at Invest Fest, and Designer at the boohooMAN x SwaeLee launch party.
Music

Desiigner Responds to 50 Cent Poking Fun at His Spirited Funk Flex Freestyle

Desiigner recently dissed Fif after he shared that he had the opportunity to sign the "Panda" rapper.

Joe Price670 days ago
Split image. Left: Desiigner. Right: 50 Cent.
Music

Desiigner Disses 50 Cent in Freestyle After Mogul Said He Decided Not to Sign Him: ‘You Was Never Worth a Deal’

Fifty recently revealed he had an opportunity to sign the "Panda" rapper to G-Unit.

Alex Ocho682 days ago
This is a photo of 50 Cent and Desiigner
Music

50 Cent Recalls Declining Opportunity to Sign Desiigner: ‘I Was Struggling’

On 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game,' 50 Cent couldn't recall the rapper's name but remembered that he sounded similar to Future.

Jaelani Turner-Williams683 days ago
Advertisement
Desiigner performing on stage, holding a microphone with an energetic expression. He is wearing a simple black t-shirt, a silver chain necklace, and a matching watch
Music

Desiigner Suggests His Vegan Diet and Medication Caused Him to Publicly Masturbate on Plane

The rapper was forced to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.

Joe Price737 days ago
several airplane incidents are pictured
Life

Craziest Airplane Stories of 2023: Not Real Woman, Babies Crying, Ass-Whooping, and More

If 2023 taught us anything, it's that air travel is perhaps more stressful than it's ever been, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Trace William Cowen949 days ago
Music

Desiigner Ordered to Register as Sex Offender After Pleading Guilty to Indecent Exposure

The New York City rapper is also required to perform 120 hours of community service and is prohibited from owning firearms.

Joshua Espinoza1038 days ago
Music

Desiigner Expected to Take Plea Deal in Indecent Exposure Case

The 26-year-old rapper is accused of exposing himself during an April 17 flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

Joshua Espinoza1045 days ago
desiigner on red carpet
Music

Report: Desiigner’s Pretrial Release Could Be Revoked in Indecent Exposure Case Over Alleged Weed Use

As previously reported, Desiigner was accused of exposing himself "multiple times" on a flight from Tokyo.

Trace William Cowen1072 days ago
Advertisement
Boosie seated with his chest exposed.
Music

Boosie Badazz Admits to Masturbating in Airplane Bathroom When Discussing Desiigner’s Indecent Exposure Charge

"Go jack off in the bathroom" is Boosie's advice after Desiigner was charged with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing his penis aboard a flight.

Jose Martinez1167 days ago
Desiigner "Timmy Turner 2"
Music

Desiigner Drops “Tiimmy Turner 2” After Entering Mental Health Facility, Raps About ‘Fighting Demons’

Nearly seven years after dropping his hit single "Tiimmy Turner," Desiigner has released a sequel after checking into a mental health facility.

Brad Callas1170 days ago
Desiigner arrives to the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018
Music

Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Allegedly Masturbating on Plane (UPDATE)

Desiigner is being charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself on a plane and masturbated in front of flight attendants.

Joe Price1181 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App