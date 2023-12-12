Craziest Airplane Stories of 2023: Not Real Woman, Babies Crying, Ass-Whooping, and More

Unless you’re in a position to regularly bathe in money and dry off with various displays of excess, then you’re like me and most everyone else on this big goofy ball hurtling through space, meaning that any chance to mercilessly dunk on the reliable horribleness of air travel is always met with an enthusiastic YES.

2023, it seems, was particularly rife with airplane stories of the truly bizarre, not to mention downright baffling to a degree that remains unfathomable even months removed from their respective peaks of virality. I’m talking about stories like the bathroom chef who risked it all to cook shrimp and mashed potatoes in an airplane bathroom using batteries and a general disregard for his fellow crammed-into-economy travelers, the Southwest passenger who escaped through an emergency exit before commandeering a service truck, and—as we all should have expected, despite it having fallen out of the zeitgeist some time ago—the “That motherfucker back there is not real” woman who rode her moment in the spotlight all the way to 137,000 Instagram followers.

To be clear, air travel, even without such aggressively headlineable incidents, is an absolutely abysmal experience. The reasons why are practically limitless and include near-comical space issues, inconsistent temperature policies while aboard any given flight, preposterously low food quality (even on international trips), rarely delivered-on promises of good WiFi, forced separation from one’s carefully planned carry-on bag (thus defeating the entire purpose), and people who refuse to wear headphones while blasting virulent non-classics like, for example, the charmless Ghosted. Adding to that in recent years, of course, are the ongoing stresses we’re all feeling but never honestly and openly discuss in our performatively post-pandemic landscape.

Will it ever get any better? Will this long global nightmare ever cease its onslaught? Unlikely, highly so, but at least we have people angling to somehow make it all even worse by leaning into the whole treat-people-like-cattle thing with shit like new takes on the double-decker plane design, because who wouldn’t want an unapologetic flatulator who just downed airport Taco Bell to be seated directly above their head on, say, a six-hour Christmas Eve flight from one coast to the other?

All that to say, flying sucks, but at least you have us here to catalog a selection of said suckage from the past 12 months.

Keep reading for more.

"That motherfucker back there is not real!"