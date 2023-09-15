Desiigner Ordered to Register as Sex Offender After Pleading Guilty to Indecent Exposure

Desiigner has been ordered to register as a sex offender.

According to the New York Daily News, the 26-year-old rapper—born Sidney Royel Selby III—received the order this week after pleading guilty to misdemeanor indecent exposure.

The case stemmed from an April 17 incident in which Desiigner was allegedly caught masturbating on a Delta flight. Authorities said he was traveling from Tokyo to Minneapolis when he pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a flight attendant.

Authorities said crew members repeatedly told Desiigner to stop, but he refused to comply. They eventually moved the rapper to the back of the plane and kept an eye on him for the remainder of the trip. Once the flight had landed, federal agents took Desiigner in for questioning. He was charged with the misdemeanor days later.

The “Panda” artist was originally facing up to 90 days behind bars and $500 in fines, but agreed to take a plea deal in an effort to dodge jail time. He was ultimately sentenced to two years of probation and 120 hours of community service. The Daily News reported that Desiigner is prohibited from owning any firearms and is required to undergo drug screenings and psychiatric evaluations.

Desiigner addressed the incident in an April Instagram Stories post, telling fans he was admitting himself into a mental health facility.