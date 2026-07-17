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Desiigner Arrested, Accused of Chasing Woman With a Hammer While She Was Holding a Child

The rapper allegedly chased a woman with a hammer.

Rapper Desiigner's Birthday Celebration on May 07, 2022 in New York City.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Desiigner finds himself in legal trouble again, with his second domestic violence arrest this year.

The “Panda” rapper, 29, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (July 15), per online records from the Horry County (SC) Sheriff’s Office. He is still locked up as of this writing.

According to a police report viewed by Complex, things started when the rapper began arguing with the alleged victim, who is described as “the cohabited girlfriend and mother of his child,” about taking TVs off the wall.

During the argument, per the report, the rapper grabbed two of her phones and destroyed them with a hammer. The woman managed, with her child in tow, to escape to a neighbor’s house, but not before, she said, the rapper threw her down and tossed her purse over a fence.

While the woman locked herself in the bathroom, the rapper allegedly vandalized that neighbor’s vehicles, using a screwdriver and a hammer. Following that, the report says that Desiigner threw a wooden chair at the neighbor’s window in an attempt to force his way into the house, cutting his hand in the process.

Desiigner has been charged with domestic violence (second degree) and three counts of malicious injury to animals and other personal property, each with a value of between $2,000 and $10,000, which makes each count a felony with a maximum sentence of five years behind bars. The three counts appear to be one for each of the two phones, and one for the handbag.

The domestic violence charge and two of the malicious injury charges have no bond set, and the remaining charge has a $1,500 bond.

The rapper’s mugshot is visible below.

As mentioned, Desiigner was previously arrested on a domestic violence charge back in March, also in Horry County. The status of that case was not immediately available.

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