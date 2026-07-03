Deray Mckesson

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Brian Banks
Pop Culture

Brian Banks: Wrongly Incarcerated Football Player Advocates for Reform

Complex News' Pierce Simpson sat down with Brian Banks for a conversation about justice reform and his upcoming biopic, 'Brian Banks.'

Complex2539 days ago
Daniel Caesar
Music

DeRay Mckesson Spoke With Daniel Caesar About Singer's Controversial Race Comments: 'He's Learning and Growing'

DeRay: "In the end, it is clear that he’s learning and growing."

Joshua Espinoza2676 days ago
Growth Out of Chaos ComplexCon 2018
Life

Watch ComplexCon's Growth Out of Chaos Panel

Jaden Smith, Yara Shahidi, and others took to the ComplexCon 2018 stage to discuss how today's youth can prepare for a better tomorrow.

Khal2765 days ago
OTHERTone
Music

Vince Staples and DeRay Mckesson Discuss Racism and Politics in ComplexCon Edition of OTHERtone Radio

Check out an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode of OTHERtone Radio, filmed live at ComplexCon '18.

Kyle Shokeye2782 days ago
Complex Conversations
Pop Culture

Jerry Lorenzo, Rich Wilkerson, and DeRay Mckesson on How Faith Has Shaped Their Work | ComplexCon(versations)

DeRay Mckesson hosted a panel about faith and culture at ComplexCon featuring Jerry Lorenzo and Rich Wilkerson.

edwinortiz3040 days ago
DeRay McKesson
Life

DeRay Mckesson Scores a Book Deal: 'An Opportunity to Share Stories About Resistance, Blackness'

The civil rights activist will explore how Americans can get to "a place of freedom" by exploring "current inequity."

juliarp3076 days ago
Nipsey in Anaheim
Music

Nipsey Hussle Called Out for Homophobic Instagram Message

Hussle: "My conclusion is there's AN AGENDA."

Shawn Setaro3112 days ago
DeRay Mckesson
Life

DeRay Mckesson Sues Fox News Troll Who Lied to Ruin His Reputation

Mckesson is suing Jeanine Pirro for defamation.

Julia Reiss3139 days ago
Black Lives Matter hashtag and flag
Life

A Police Officer Tried to Sue Black Lives Matter and a Judge Shut It Down

A federal judge's ruling says the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter can't be sued, and DeRay Mckesson's protests are constitutionally protected.

juliarp3214 days ago
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Baton Rouge
Life

Officer Wounded in 2016 Baton Rouge Shooting Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders

The 2016 protests following the killing of Alton Sterling and subsequent killing of three police officers have spawned at least two separate lawsuits.

Omar Burgess3297 days ago
katy perry
Music

Katy Perry Cops to Cultural Appropriation: 'I've Made Several Mistakes'

Katy Perry joins DeRay Mckesson on his 'Pod Save the People' podcast to talk about cultural appropriation.

Trace William Cowen3323 days ago
Complex Conversations
Pop Culture

John Singleton Opens Up About His Career and Praises Donald Glover's 'Atlanta'

Celebrated filmmaker John Singleton shares gems from his career and gives props to Donald Glover.

edwinortiz3404 days ago
Complex Conversations
Life

DeRay Mckesson, Lil B, and More Discuss the Future of Activism

DeRay Mckesson, Lil B, and more discuss the future of activism at our first annual ComplexCon.

edwinortiz3413 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Baton Rouge Reaches $100,000 Settlement With Alton Sterling Protesters Over Lawsuit

Baton Rouge will settle Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit for $100,000.

Debbie Encalada3524 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Life

DeRay Mckesson Endorses Hillary Clinton for President

Back Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson endorses Hillary Clinton for president.

Elizabeth King3552 days ago

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