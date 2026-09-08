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Latest Stories
Ricky Williams Is in a Cult
Ricky Williams, formerly a Pro Bowl NFL player and currently a "Facilitator" in a group called Access Consciousness, is not concerned with your scrutiny.
Harriet Tubman on the $20: Unpacking America’s Latest Cute Little Gift
What does it mean to put Harriet Tubman on American legal tender?
Now You See Me: A Look at the World of Activist Johnetta Elzie
Johnetta Elzie found an audience as an activist by documenting unrest in Ferguson, but when will she get the recognition she deserves?
Why Mizzou's Act of Defiance is the Most Important Sports Protest in Decades
College students turning anger into action is nothing new. But getting results from those actions? Revolutionary.
Travis Kelce Is Ready To Serve 'Em
The ready-to-blow Kansas City Chiefs tight end is a class act, regardless of what his velour track suit would make you believe.
It's Official: Serena Williams Is the G.O.A.T.
Forget tennis, Serena Williams is the greatest athlete of any sport, in a generation