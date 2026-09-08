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aaronrandle1

Joined October 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Ricky Williams Is in a Cult

Ricky Williams, formerly a Pro Bowl NFL player and currently a "Facilitator" in a group called Access Consciousness, is not concerned with your scrutiny.

aaronrandle13719 days ago
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Harriet Tubman on the $20: Unpacking America’s Latest Cute Little Gift

What does it mean to put Harriet Tubman on American legal tender?

aaronrandle13794 days ago
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Now You See Me: A Look at the World of Activist Johnetta Elzie

Johnetta Elzie found an audience as an activist by documenting unrest in Ferguson, but when will she get the recognition she deserves?

aaronrandle13845 days ago
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Why Mizzou's Act of Defiance is the Most Important Sports Protest in Decades

College students turning anger into action is nothing new. But getting results from those actions? Revolutionary.

aaronrandle13963 days ago

Travis Kelce Is Ready To Serve 'Em

The ready-to-blow Kansas City Chiefs tight end is a class act, regardless of what his velour track suit would make you believe.

aaronrandle14024 days ago
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It's Official: Serena Williams Is the G.O.A.T.

Forget tennis, Serena Williams is the greatest athlete of any sport, in a generation

aaronrandle14086 days ago

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