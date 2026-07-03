Deray Davis

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Rapper 50 Cent in a black shirt and cap with chains, and comedian DeRay Davis in a colorful jacket, both smiling.
Pop Culture

50 Cent Responds to DeRay Davis Suggesting He Host The Emmys

Davis also gave Nikki Glaser her flowers for hosting the Golden Globes.

tara mahadevan556 days ago
Pop Culture

DeRay Davis Wants a Stand-Up Comedy Battle Following Katt Williams Interview: 'Take It to the Stage, All of 'Em'

According to Davis, beef within comedy "ain't going to the streets," so it's only right they bring it to the fans.

Mark Elibert920 days ago
Deray Davis
Music

DeRay Davis Takes Playful Jab at Drake's Ghostwriting Allegations

The comedian goes after Drizzy while hosting the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Joshua Espinoza2831 days ago
Pop Culture

DeRay Davis on His Show "Joking Off" and That Time He Got Catfished in Miami

MTV2's DeRay Davis talks about the time he was catfished in Miami.

Brandon Jenkins4111 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: No Meme Is Safe in MTV2's Latest Comedy Sensation, "Joking Off"

MTV2's latest comedy sensation, "Joking Off", celebrates the Internet's low-brow genius. Get your sneak peek of the show.

Brian Shoaf4131 days ago

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