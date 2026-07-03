From ‘Get Out’ to Balling With Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery Isn’t Done Having the Best Year Ever
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After starring in Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated 'Get Out,' Lil Rel Howery has gone on to star in HBO's Insecure, The Carmichael Show and now he has a starring role alongside Kyrie Irving in 'Uncle Drew' as well as his own TV show on the horizon. The Chicago comedian comedian is still having the best year ever.Anslem Rocque
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