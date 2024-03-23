De La Soul's Posdnuos Says Hitting His Head Inspired "Plug Tunin" Flow

De La Soul member Posdnous has revealed the group's song "Plug Tunin'" was inspired by a head injury.

On the inaugural episode of Art Official Intelligence Radio with De La Soul on Apple Music 1, Posdnous unveiled the intriguing genesis of the song 'Plug Tunin''. He shared that the unique cadence was born out of a moment of inspiration, a head injury while he was in his room.

"The cadence of 'Plug Tunin',' it came from me just sitting in my room one day. I had sat down by my bed and hit my head," he explained. "Dead up. I hit my head and I was like [to the beat], 'Ow ow ow ow.' Bing! Dead up. I made the cadence from me just being hurt. And you know we don't have no tape recorder. I just grabbed the pen and [wrote it down]."

He continued, "The first words of 'Plug Tunin" is me just using the words to hold up the cadence that I did. [raps] Those first two lines were just me trying to make sure I remembered the cadence."