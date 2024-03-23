De La Soul's Posdnuos Says Hitting His Head Inspired "Plug Tunin" Flow

De La Soul member Posdnous has revealed the group's song "Plug Tunin'" was inspired by a head injury.
On the inaugural episode of Art Official Intelligence Radio with De La Soul on Apple Music 1, Posdnous unveiled the intriguing genesis of the song 'Plug Tunin''. He shared that the unique cadence was born out of a moment of inspiration, a head injury while he was in his room.
"The cadence of 'Plug Tunin',' it came from me just sitting in my room one day. I had sat down by my bed and hit my head," he explained. "Dead up. I hit my head and I was like [to the beat], 'Ow ow ow ow.' Bing! Dead up. I made the cadence from me just being hurt. And you know we don't have no tape recorder. I just grabbed the pen and [wrote it down]."
He continued, "The first words of 'Plug Tunin" is me just using the words to hold up the cadence that I did. [raps] Those first two lines were just me trying to make sure I remembered the cadence."
Elsewhere in the episode, Pod revealed De La Soul had several opportunities come there way, such as starring in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but they just weren't ready for it.
"There was opportunities put in front of us, and we would just kind of be scared to step into that arena. A lot of people don't know, yo, the Fresh Prince thing was offered to us," said Posdnous. "'What? Benny Medina want us to try what? They want us to do this?'"
He continued, "Russell was like, 'Yo. Y'all need to try out. Go out there.' We was like, 'Nah. We do rap and stuff.' Honestly, we were scared. Seriously. We were scared. And shit. I could have been Will Smith. I could have got married to Jada. Damn."