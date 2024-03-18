Tyler, the Creator Says A.I. 'Will Never Catch Up to Me Creatively,' Should Instead Be Used for 'Mundane Sh*t'

Tyler, the Creator says he’s “not scared” of A.I.
In a recent interview on Posdnuos and Maseo’s Art Official Intelligence Radio on Apple Music 1, Tyler, who recently made an appearance in the trailer for HBO’s upcoming Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, was asked to give his thoughts on such technology.
"I think A.I. needs to do the mundane shit like figure out the robot to fix these fucking potholes or get this damn smog. … Adding snares and drawing? Like, no," Tyler said. "That’s the superpower that we have that keeps things unique and moving forward. Why have a computer do that special power that us as humans have?"
Instead, Tyler said, we should be focused on figuring out ways for such tech to do what we as humans can't do on our own.
"Like, make this n***a clean up the ground [or] get the cancer cells out of us. Making a beat? Like, no. Stop," he said. "It might have its perks. And also, I’m always ahead of even myself so the A.I. will never catch up to me creatively. It’ll only have a reference point of what I’ve already did, not where I’m going, because it’s not me. I’m not scared of that."
Those who are, Tyler argued, are likely "folks who make kind of generic music that just gets the thumbs-up from everyone who’s in Starbucks."
Listen to the full conversation here.
Tyler’s remarks on A.I. are in line with those shared by Lil Wayne last August. In an interview with Billboard, Weezy recalled his reaction to being informed of an A.I. service designed to mimic his voice. Per Wayne, his status of being "one of a kind" renders the whole operation futile.
"I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this motherfucker," he said at the time.
Tyler, meanwhile, is currently fresh off the unveiling of a men's capsule collection he designed for Louis Vuitton. Revisit our first impressions here.