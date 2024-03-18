Tyler, the Creator Says A.I. 'Will Never Catch Up to Me Creatively,' Should Instead Be Used for 'Mundane Sh*t'

Instead, Tyler said, we should be focused on figuring out ways for such tech to do what we as humans can't do on our own.

"Like, make this n***a clean up the ground [or] get the cancer cells out of us. Making a beat? Like, no. Stop," he said. "It might have its perks. And also, I’m always ahead of even myself so the A.I. will never catch up to me creatively. It’ll only have a reference point of what I’ve already did, not where I’m going, because it’s not me. I’m not scared of that."

Those who are, Tyler argued, are likely "folks who make kind of generic music that just gets the thumbs-up from everyone who’s in Starbucks."

