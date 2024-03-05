De La Soul Reflect on Turning Down 'Fresh Prince' Role: 'We Were Scared'

Posdnous of De La Soul has revealed the legendary group passed on the opportunity to star in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

On the debut episode of A.O.I. Radio with De La Soul on Apple Music 1, with special guest Queen Latifah, Pos and Maseo reflected on the humble origins of their legendary group.

One of the tidbits included a story about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was launched in 1990, a year after De La Soul released their ground-breaking debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising.

Pod praised Latifah for how she handled her career on the business side of things and wished he, Maseo, and the late Trugoy The Dove had the same mentality with chasing opportunities outside of rap.

"There was opportunities put in front of us, and we would just kind of be scared to step into that arena. A lot of people don't know, yo, the Fresh Prince thing was offered to us," said Posdnous. "'What? Benny Medina want us to try what? They want us to do this?'"

He continued, "Russell was like, 'Yo. Y'all need to try out. Go out there.' We was like, 'Nah. We do rap and stuff.' Honestly, we were scared. Seriously. We were scared. And shit. I could have been Will Smith. I could have got married to Jada. Damn."