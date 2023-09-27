Nas Runs Into Cousin He Hasn't Seen in Over 20 Years While Performing With Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul: ‘Amazing’

De La Soul, Wu-Tang Clan, and Nas stopped by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida this past Sunday (Sept. 24) for an electrifying performance that saw the legendary artists celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It also turned into an impromptu family reunion of sorts for Nas.

"Huh? You my cousin," Nas said after noticing a family member in the crowd while performing on a uniquely constructed stage that overlooked one of the hotel's pools. According to Hard Rock, the property "had to crane in a completely new stage for the event."

Nas continued, "I ain't seen you in like... 20 or 30 years. That's fucking crazy. I'm... I'm happy you here. Yeah. Fucking amazing, man. See what y'all did for me? Bring family together. That's fucking beautiful."

It's safe to say that the person Nas saw wasn't 23-year-old actress Yara Shahidi, who is the legendary rapper's cousin.