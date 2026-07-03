Featured
It was weird, it was quick-witted, and it was short-lived. When the dust settles, it'll also be seen as one of the best sitcoms of the decade.Steven J. Horowitz
Pop Culture
Damon Wayans Throws Full Support Behind Dave Chappelle, Says He Freed Comedy 'Slaves' From 'PC Culture'
Wayans showed his support for the fellow comedian’s latest move, saying he feels like Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy with his latest Netflix special.Brenton Blanchet
While there’s not been a comedian edition of Verzuz yet, Damon Wayans said he’d be up for a potential livestreamed battle against Dave Chappelle.Joe Price
Pop Culture
"These Are New and Uncertain Times": 'The Hunt' Director Craig Zobel on the Film's VOD Release
Craig Zobel, director of Universal's 'The Hunt,' talks the film's VOD release, its long journey to theaters, and even gets into some spoiler territory.Frazier Tharpe