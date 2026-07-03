Damon Wayans, Jr.

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Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis at 47
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals the Medical Emergency That Changed His Life

The comedy icon opens up about the near-fatal medical emergency, life on insulin, and why he’s urging Black communities to stop ignoring diabetes warning signs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Family Legacy, Comedy Tours, and Which Jokes Need to Make a Comeback
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Family Legacy, Comedy Tours, and Which Jokes Need to Make a Comeback

Damon Wayans Jr. is carving his own legacy while honoring his family roots.

Bernadette Giacomazzo333 days ago
Damon Wayans speaking
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Talks Earnings From Sitcoms: 'I Made a Lot of Money Off 'My Wife & Kids''

'Wife & Kids' aired from 2001 to 2005 and was subsequently syndicated.

tara mahadevan469 days ago
Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr.
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Didn't Meet Damon Wayans Jr. Until He Was 5 Weeks Old: 'I Was Running From Him'

The elder Wayans became a father at 22 and realized he had to "grow up."

tara mahadevan533 days ago
Damon Wayans speaks onstage at the "Poppa’s House" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California/Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls takes a foul shot during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Bullets at USAir Arena on February 1, 1996 in Landover, Maryland.
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Recalls Living Next to Michael Jordan, Told Friends Not to 'Bother' Him

Wayans' friends would visit to "get a glimpse" of the former Chicago Bulls star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams538 days ago
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Pop Culture

Could "Happy Endings" Be Coming Back Somehow?

A mysterious tweet has fans wondering if "Happy Endings" could somehow be coming back.

Christopher Spata4177 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jamie Chung and Genesis Rodriguez Hope "Big Hero 6" Inspires Women in Tech

The cast of "Big Hero 6" discuss what separates their superhero movie from everything else you've seen before.

Tara Aquino4270 days ago
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Pop Culture

“Let’s Be Cops” Star Damon Wayans Jr. Explains How to Avoid Run-Ins With the Law

How do you avoid run-ins with the law? "Let's Be Cops" star Damon Wayans Jr. teaches you.

Justin Monroe4356 days ago
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Pop Culture

Exclusive: A Message for Rap Fans From "Let's Be Cops" Stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans, Jr.

"Let's Be Cops" stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans, Jr. have a special message for all (white) raps fans.

MattBarone4377 days ago

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