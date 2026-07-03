Damon Lindelof

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'Lost' Showrunners Address Allegations of Racism and 'Relentlessly Cruel' Writers Room

'Lost' showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse have addressed allegations of racism and relentless toxicity behind the scenes made by former writers and some of the show's cast.

Joe Price1144 days ago
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Reportedly Set to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Movie Co-Written by Damon Lindelof

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who recently directed episodes of 'Ms. Marvel,' is reportedly set to direct a new 'Star Wars' co-written by the 'Lost' co-creator.

Trace William Cowen1363 days ago
Damon Lindelof attends the HBO Summer TCA Panels.
Pop Culture

'Lost' Co-Creator Damon Lindelof Opens Up About Disagreement With ABC Over Ending the Show

'Lost' co-creator and showrunner Damon Lindelof said that he wanted to end the show after three seasons, but ABC had more lofty plans.

Jose Martinez2209 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Watchmen' Showrunner Damon Lindelof Is Down for a 'Star Wars' Movie and a Marvel Series in the Future

Perhaps he can right the many wrongs of 'Rise of Skywalker,' which objectively sucked.

Trace William Cowen2317 days ago
Regina King attends the premiere of HBO's "Watchmen" at The Cinerama Dome
Pop Culture

How ‘Watchmen’ Showrunner Damon Lindelof Is Answering Questions About a Potential Season 2

Lindelof has been telling audiences that 'Watchmen' would (or should) be a one-and-done project.

Xavier Hamilton2406 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Watchmen' Director Nicole Kassell Talks Using Future's "Crushed Up" in Series Premiere

Kassell gives full credit for the song selection to series boss Damon Lindelof.

Trace William Cowen2462 days ago
Watchmen
Pop Culture

HBO's 'Watchmen' Gets Off to a Bold Start

Damon Lindelof's sequel-remix of the beloved comic begins an audacious story of its own.

William Goodman2462 days ago
Watchmen
Pop Culture

Here's What Critics Are Saying About HBO's 'Watchmen' Series

Damon Lindelof and HBO's long-awaited 'Watchmen' TV series is just days away, and the early critical reception is mostly glowing.

Joe Price2468 days ago
hbo
Pop Culture

HBO Shares Another 'Watchmen' Trailer

Oct. 20 marks the launch of the nine-episode first season.

Trace William Cowen2500 days ago
Watchmen
Pop Culture

HBO's 'Watchmen' Series Debuts First Teaser Trailer

After a few brief glimpses, HBO has finally unveiled the first actual teaser trailer for their new 'Watchmen' series.

Joe Price2628 days ago
Damon Lindelof
Pop Culture

Damon Lindelof Says His 'Watchmen' Adaptation Will Be a 'Remix' of Original Graphic Novel

Damon Lindelof's 'Watchmen' will star Regina King.

juliarp2978 days ago
'Lost' on ABC.
Pop Culture

'Lost' Revival Is Not In the Works, But ABC Execs Are Thinking About It

Will ABC finally decide whether they "have to go back" or not?

juliarp3111 days ago
Pop Culture

If You Departed From the Excellent Second Season of 'The Leftovers,' You Played Yourself

If you haven't been watching the second season of 'The Leftovers,' you're playing yourself.

Khal3879 days ago

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