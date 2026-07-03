Damon Wayans Throws Full Support Behind Dave Chappelle, Says He Freed Comedy 'Slaves' From 'PC Culture'
Featured
Pop Culture
Wayans showed his support for the fellow comedian’s latest move, saying he feels like Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy with his latest Netflix special.Brenton Blanchet
While there’s not been a comedian edition of Verzuz yet, Damon Wayans said he’d be up for a potential livestreamed battle against Dave Chappelle.Joe Price
It was weird, it was quick-witted, and it was short-lived. When the dust settles, it'll also be seen as one of the best sitcoms of the decade.Steven J. Horowitz
We ranked the 15 greatest players to don the Raptors jersey, based on individual play, contribution to team success, and lasting impact on the franchise.Katie Heindl