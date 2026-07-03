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Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis at 47
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals the Medical Emergency That Changed His Life

The comedy icon opens up about the near-fatal medical emergency, life on insulin, and why he’s urging Black communities to stop ignoring diabetes warning signs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo83 days ago
Marlon Wayans in a tuxedo and 50 Cent performing in a Hornets jersey, holding a microphone.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Says Family Group Chat Made Him End 50 Cent Feud: ‘Stick To Beefing With Soulja Boy'

During a recent radio interview, Marlon was asked about 50 Cent's Diddy docuseries - which ultimately set off an exchange of words on social media.

Alex Ocho212 days ago
Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Family Legacy, Comedy Tours, and Which Jokes Need to Make a Comeback
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Family Legacy, Comedy Tours, and Which Jokes Need to Make a Comeback

Damon Wayans Jr. is carving his own legacy while honoring his family roots.

Bernadette Giacomazzo334 days ago
(L-R) Marlon Wayans and Damon Wayans accept the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Says He Was Joking About Damon Wayans Being a 'Girlfriend Stealer’

The actor-comedian said he considers Damon the "super religious" brother of the family.

Jaelani Turner-Williams353 days ago
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Marlon Wayans and Damon Wayans accept the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Jokingly Calls Damon a 'Girlfriend-Stealing Bandit'

The comedian said his older brother will even steal their relatives' "ugly" girlfriends.

Jaelani Turner-Williams459 days ago
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Damon Wayans Sr. sits on a black chair, wearing a gray blazer and patterned shirt, with a subtle smile.
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Recalls Dating His Nephew’s Ex: ‘I Was in Love With Her’

He said that his nephew didn't have any issues with the relationship.

Joe Price467 days ago
Two images side by side: On the left, a man with sunglasses and a goatee; on the right, Robin Williams in a striped suit.
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Says Robin Williams Stole Other Comedians’ Jokes

Wayans said Williams' manager paid comedians for their jokes.

Mark Elibert469 days ago
Damon Wayans speaking
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Talks Earnings From Sitcoms: 'I Made a Lot of Money Off 'My Wife & Kids''

'Wife & Kids' aired from 2001 to 2005 and was subsequently syndicated.

tara mahadevan470 days ago
Damon Wayans Sr. and Kanye West in a split image.
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Says He 'Loves' Ye But Compares Him to a 'Homeless Person' Talking to Themselves

"Kanye, there's something wrong with him," he told Shannon Sharpe.

Joe Price471 days ago
Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr.
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Didn't Meet Damon Wayans Jr. Until He Was 5 Weeks Old: 'I Was Running From Him'

The elder Wayans became a father at 22 and realized he had to "grow up."

tara mahadevan534 days ago
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Damon Wayans speaks onstage at the "Poppa’s House" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California/Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls takes a foul shot during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Bullets at USAir Arena on February 1, 1996 in Landover, Maryland.
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Recalls Living Next to Michael Jordan, Told Friends Not to 'Bother' Him

Wayans' friends would visit to "get a glimpse" of the former Chicago Bulls star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams539 days ago
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 18: Damon Wayans, Sr.at the CBS Presentation of YOU'RE LAUGHING AT CBS: A NIGHT OF "SIT-DOWN" COMEDY with screenings of POPPA'S HOUSE and GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE and sneak peeks of GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 2024
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Talks Struggles on 'Saturday Night Live,' Filming 'My Wife and Kids' Through Divorce

Eddie Murphy advised Wayans to write his own 'SNL' sketches before the actor-comedian was fired after one season.

Jaelani Turner-Williams635 days ago

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