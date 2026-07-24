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Terry Crews
Pop Culture

Terry Crews Says Showing Off His 'Big Tongue' in 'White Chicks' Was a 'Surprise'

He acted out the filmmakers' faces when they saw it.

Trey Alston20 days ago
Jon Abrahams, Cheri Oteri, Lochlyn Munro, Carmen Electra, Chris Elliott, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Kim Wayans and Anthony Anderson attend the "Scary Movie" Global Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on June 03, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'Scary Movie 6' Breaks Franchise Record By Opening to $105 Million Worldwide

The sixth film in the series earned $55 million domestically and $50.5 million overseas.

Trey Alston48 days ago
Shawn Wayans and Aries Spears
Pop Culture

Shawn Wayans Calls Aries Spears a ‘B*tch’ for Saying He Was a ‘Diva’

Marlon Wayans backed him up, mentioning Spears' comments about his beef with DJ Vlad.

Trey Alston63 days ago
Wayans Brothers and Tony Hinchcliffe
Pop Culture

Wayans Brothers Say Tony Hinchliffe's George Floyd Joke Wasn't Funny Enough

The brothers defended comedians' rights to push boundaries without facing cancellation.

Trey Alston67 days ago
Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis at 47
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals the Medical Emergency That Changed His Life

The comedy icon opens up about the near-fatal medical emergency, life on insulin, and why he’s urging Black communities to stop ignoring diabetes warning signs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
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(L-R) Shawn and Marlon Wayans.
Pop Culture

Wayans Brothers Tease 'White Chicks 2,' Says It Depends on Success of 'Scary Movie 6'

Shawn and Marlon said they're "game" to do a sequel to the early 2000s hit movie.

Trey Alston98 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Marlon Wayans attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans on Why He's Never Been Married: 'Don't Want to Waste This D**k'

The 'HIM' star joked that he doesn't want to "deprive" women.

Jaelani Turner-Williams131 days ago
Marlon Wayans speaks onstage at the 83rd annual Golden Globed nominations announcement and media preview at The Beverly Hilton on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Addresses 'Scary Movie' Snub: 'It Wasn't Personal'

Marlon Wayans says Shannon Elizabeth's absence from the 2026 'Scary Movie' reboot wasn't personal after the actor shared her disappointment.

Cheryl Thompson134 days ago
Marlon Wayans.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans on Bad 'Him' Reviews: 'Some Movies Are Ahead of the Curve'

The actor and comedian revisited the initial low scores of 'White Chicks' and 'Scary Movie,' explaining that not all cult classics are received well at first.

Jaelani Turner-Williams308 days ago
Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Family Legacy, Comedy Tours, and Which Jokes Need to Make a Comeback
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Family Legacy, Comedy Tours, and Which Jokes Need to Make a Comeback

Damon Wayans Jr. is carving his own legacy while honoring his family roots.

Bernadette Giacomazzo341 days ago
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(L-R) Marlon Wayans and Damon Wayans accept the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Says He Was Joking About Damon Wayans Being a 'Girlfriend Stealer’

The actor-comedian said he considers Damon the "super religious" brother of the family.

Jaelani Turner-Williams360 days ago
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Marlon Wayans and Damon Wayans accept the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Jokingly Calls Damon a 'Girlfriend-Stealing Bandit'

The comedian said his older brother will even steal their relatives' "ugly" girlfriends.

Jaelani Turner-Williams466 days ago
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Marlon Wayans attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Thinks 'It's Time' to Make a 'White Chicks' Sequel

The actor-comedian thinks "it's time" for a sequel to the 2004 comedy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams516 days ago
Damon Wayans speaks onstage at the "Poppa’s House" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California/Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls takes a foul shot during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Bullets at USAir Arena on February 1, 1996 in Landover, Maryland.
Pop Culture

Damon Wayans Recalls Living Next to Michael Jordan, Told Friends Not to 'Bother' Him

Wayans' friends would visit to "get a glimpse" of the former Chicago Bulls star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams546 days ago
Tra Rags in a TikTok.
Pop Culture

Tra Rags Petitions to Get Cast in ‘Scary Movie 6’: ‘I Need to Be in This'

The Wayans brothers recently announced they're rebooting the beloved comedy franchise.

Joe Price632 days ago
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Film still
Pop Culture

The Wayans Bros. to Reboot ‘Scary Movie,’ Marking First Movie Together in Almost 20 Years

The first two installments were co-written and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, with Shawn and Marlon Wayans also credited as co-writers and stars.

Jaelani Turner-Williams633 days ago
Pop Culture

Busy Philipps Felt Embarrassed About Being in ‘White Chicks’ Before It Became a Classic: ‘People Hated It’

Phillips told NPR podcast 'Fresh Air' that 'White Chicks' was "universally panned" before it went on to become a cult classic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams872 days ago
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Reenact 'Dance Flick' Scene: 'A Good Father Always Picks up His Son'

The pair are teaming up for some lighthearted skits on social media.

Alex Ocho1060 days ago

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