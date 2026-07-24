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Terry Crews Says Showing Off His 'Big Tongue' in 'White Chicks' Was a 'Surprise'
He acted out the filmmakers' faces when they saw it.
'Scary Movie 6' Breaks Franchise Record By Opening to $105 Million Worldwide
The sixth film in the series earned $55 million domestically and $50.5 million overseas.
Shawn Wayans Calls Aries Spears a ‘B*tch’ for Saying He Was a ‘Diva’
Marlon Wayans backed him up, mentioning Spears' comments about his beef with DJ Vlad.
Wayans Brothers Say Tony Hinchliffe's George Floyd Joke Wasn't Funny Enough
The brothers defended comedians' rights to push boundaries without facing cancellation.
Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals the Medical Emergency That Changed His Life
The comedy icon opens up about the near-fatal medical emergency, life on insulin, and why he’s urging Black communities to stop ignoring diabetes warning signs.
Wayans Brothers Tease 'White Chicks 2,' Says It Depends on Success of 'Scary Movie 6'
Shawn and Marlon said they're "game" to do a sequel to the early 2000s hit movie.
Marlon Wayans on Why He's Never Been Married: 'Don't Want to Waste This D**k'
The 'HIM' star joked that he doesn't want to "deprive" women.
Marlon Wayans Addresses 'Scary Movie' Snub: 'It Wasn't Personal'
Marlon Wayans says Shannon Elizabeth's absence from the 2026 'Scary Movie' reboot wasn't personal after the actor shared her disappointment.
Marlon Wayans on Bad 'Him' Reviews: 'Some Movies Are Ahead of the Curve'
The actor and comedian revisited the initial low scores of 'White Chicks' and 'Scary Movie,' explaining that not all cult classics are received well at first.
Damon Wayans Jr. Talks Family Legacy, Comedy Tours, and Which Jokes Need to Make a Comeback
Damon Wayans Jr. is carving his own legacy while honoring his family roots.
Marlon Wayans Says He Was Joking About Damon Wayans Being a 'Girlfriend Stealer’
The actor-comedian said he considers Damon the "super religious" brother of the family.
Marlon Wayans Jokingly Calls Damon a 'Girlfriend-Stealing Bandit'
The comedian said his older brother will even steal their relatives' "ugly" girlfriends.
Marlon Wayans Thinks 'It's Time' to Make a 'White Chicks' Sequel
The actor-comedian thinks "it's time" for a sequel to the 2004 comedy.
Damon Wayans Recalls Living Next to Michael Jordan, Told Friends Not to 'Bother' Him
Wayans' friends would visit to "get a glimpse" of the former Chicago Bulls star.
Tra Rags Petitions to Get Cast in ‘Scary Movie 6’: ‘I Need to Be in This'
The Wayans brothers recently announced they're rebooting the beloved comedy franchise.
The Wayans Bros. to Reboot ‘Scary Movie,’ Marking First Movie Together in Almost 20 Years
The first two installments were co-written and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, with Shawn and Marlon Wayans also credited as co-writers and stars.
Busy Philipps Felt Embarrassed About Being in ‘White Chicks’ Before It Became a Classic: ‘People Hated It’
Phillips told NPR podcast 'Fresh Air' that 'White Chicks' was "universally panned" before it went on to become a cult classic.
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Reenact 'Dance Flick' Scene: 'A Good Father Always Picks up His Son'
The pair are teaming up for some lighthearted skits on social media.