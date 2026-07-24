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Ex-Chicago Police Chief Breaks Silence After Disturbing Body Camera Footage is Released
Life

Former Police Chief Carl Scott Breaks Silence After Disturbing Bodycam Footage Is Released

Former Robbins police chief Carl Scott addressed the July 2024 station assault after bodycam footage was released.

Bernadette Giacomazzo230 days ago
NJ Cops Suspended for Using Racial Slurs Still Collected $2.6M in Salary, Documents Show
Life

NJ Cops Accused of Racist Conduct Have Earned $2.6M While Off the Job

Three Clark Township officers suspended since 2020 have continued to collect full salaries, totaling more than $2.6 million to date.

Bernadette Giacomazzo233 days ago
Ontario premier Doug Ford
Life

Future Ontario Police Officers Will No Longer Need Post-Secondary Education

Ontario said it will be changing certain policies such as attempting to remove the requirement of having completed post-secondary education.

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago
police car from antioch pd
Life

At Least 45 Antioch Cops Allegedly Involved in ‘Racist, Homophobic, and Violent’ Text Chains

A top public defender in Contra Costa County in California said that at least 45 cops from Antioch PD were involved in the shocking text chains.

Trace William Cowen1198 days ago
Ronald Green in Screen shot from YouTube
Life

5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver

The officers involved in the death of Ronald Green have all been indicted on 10 counts in total having to do with the 2019 incident. His family is suing.

James R. Sanders1321 days ago
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People march demanding justice for Jayland Walker on Market Street
Life

Jayland Walker's Family Calls for DOJ Investigation Into His Death

Walker was fatally shot by police last month in Ohio. His family's legal team has questioned the integrity of the ongoing probe handled by state officials.

Joshua Espinoza1469 days ago
A memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Life

Parents in Uvalde Demand Sweeping Changes and Resignations During School Board Meeting

Hundreds of parents and community members packed into an auditorium at Uvalde High School to push for the firings of those involved in the shooting response.

Jose Martinez1472 days ago
Police in Texas are seen scrambling
Life

Release of Uvalde School Shooting Hallway Footage Leads to Tense Exchange During City Council Meeting

The footage spurred a back-and-forth at a council meeting in which a community member defended the media, saying police should be criticized instead.

Trace William Cowen1478 days ago
New Arizona law will make it illegal to record police officers within 8 feet
Life

Arizona Bill Will Make Recording Police Officers Within 8 Feet Illegal

The legislation was signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday. Violators could be hit with a misdemeanor charge under certain circumstances.

Joshua Espinoza1483 days ago
Chicago PD
Life

Chicago Police Officer Resigns Amid 'Scrutiny' After Viral Video Shows His Manhandling Black Woman

Officer Bruce Dyker has resigned after he was put on desk duty for a complaint brought against him last year where he was accused of excessive force.

James R. Sanders1511 days ago
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Black Lives Matter sign for lawsuit story
Life

Black Police Officer’s Lawsuit Against Department Alleges Cops Talked About Killing Black Lives Matter Protesters

A federal lawsuit filed Monday in Maryland by a Black police officer claims his white colleagues wished death upon BLM protestors in a series of group texts.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1591 days ago
Unsealed Video From 2020 Shows Man Saying He Can't Breathe Before Dying in CA Police Custody
Life

Video Shows Man Screaming 'I Can't Breathe' Before Dying in Police Custody

The unsealed video was released this week, nearly two years after the incident occurred in California. The man's family has filed a wrongful death suit.

Joshua Espinoza1596 days ago
cops
Life

Missouri Cops Under Investigation After Video Shows Them Letting Police Dog Attack Black Man

Police have since defended their actions in a poorly worded press release. Criticism has been swift, however, including in the form a local editorial board.

Trace William Cowen1771 days ago
team-roc-kc-cops
Life

Team ROC Lawsuit Accuses Kansas City Police Department of Hiding Misconduct (UPDATE)

A new lawsuit from Jay-Z's Team ROC says the police department in Kansas City, Kansas has been concealing misconduct and "refused to produce documents."

tara mahadevan1773 days ago
beverly-hills-police
Life

Lawsuit Filed Against Beverly Hills Police Department Over Task Force's Alleged Racial Profiling

The Beverly Hills Police Department is facing a lawsuit over allegations that a task force has persistently racially profiled people on Rodeo Drive.

Joe Price1793 days ago
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Highway stop
Life

Former Marine Suing Nevada Highway Patrol for Taking $87K Off Him During Stop

Nevada Highway Patrol pulled over a former Marine in February, and he alleges that by the time they were done, they'd taken almost $87,000 from him.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1793 days ago
state trooper
Life

Louisiana State Police Unit Probed Over Whether Officers Target Black Drivers

The same unit, Louisiana State Police Troop F, is also at the center of the ongoing controversy over the fatal arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019.

Trace William Cowen1876 days ago
George Floyd mural
Life

Teen Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder Reflects on His Death One Year Later

Darnella Frazier, 18, described the ways her life has changed since sharing the disturbing footage: "A part of my childhood was taken from me."

Joshua Espinoza1892 days ago

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