Featured
Derek Chauvin incarceration isn’t a means for celebration, nor is it justice. Black people like George Floyd are not sacrifices, even if Nancy Pelosi thinks so.Andre Gee
This week, DJ Envy doubled down on his previously slammed comments on the fatal police shooting during a heated moment on the 'Breakfast Club.'Trace William Cowen
Life
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Criticized for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Featuring Pink Handcuffs
Given the years of brutality many have faced at the hands of police, social media was quick to roast the department for showing off pink cuffs.Trace William Cowen
Grand jury charged 1 officer with wanton endangerment, but not Breonna Taylor’s death. America shows again why Black lives don’t matter.Gabrielle Hickmon