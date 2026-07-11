Pitbull Sets Guinness World Record for Most People Wearing Bald Caps

Pitbull added another milestone to his career by helping to set a Guinness World Record during his massive performance at London's Hyde Park, where thousands of fans wearing his signature bald-head-and-sunglasses look turned the concert into one of the summer's most memorable events. The Miami rapper also set a new benchmark for BST Hyde Park (a yearly concert series set in the London park of that name), drawing 69,999 fans, the highest recorded attendance in the festival's history. Out of that number, 22,141 concertgoers collectively broke the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

During a press conference following the achievement, Pitbull thanked the fans, known affectionately as "Baldies," for embracing the movement that has become synonymous with his concerts. "It's a blessing, it's an honor," he said. "First of all, to all the Baldies and all the fans out there, what an honor, what a blessing." He reflected on how surreal it has become to see crowds dressed like him around the world. "There's no way I can hide it at this point, anywhere in the world, because you know when I'm in your city," he joked. "Without y'all, like I said before, there's no Pitbull, no movement, no revolution."

Pitbull also took pride in what the moment represented personally, noting how far his journey has taken him. "Who would've ever thought a first-generation Cuban would be able to be in London, record-breaking and record-making?" he said. "I'm excited." In addition to the Guinness World Record, Pitbull noted that Hyde Park's attendance milestone also placed him alongside some of the venue's biggest performers. "To be able to break the record as far as attendance and get the baton passed from Garth Brooks... what a day," he said. One reporter joked that, with so many fans dressed identically, Pitbull might finally be able to blend into the crowd.