Pitbull Sets Guinness World Record for Most People Wearing Bald Caps

Pitbull added another milestone to his career by helping to set a Guinness World Record during his massive performance at London's Hyde Park, where thousands of fans wearing his signature bald-head-and-sunglasses look turned the concert into one of the summer's most memorable events.
The Miami rapper also set a new benchmark for BST Hyde Park (a yearly concert series set in the London park of that name), drawing 69,999 fans, the highest recorded attendance in the festival's history. Out of that number, 22,141 concertgoers collectively broke the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.
During a press conference following the achievement, Pitbull thanked the fans, known affectionately as "Baldies," for embracing the movement that has become synonymous with his concerts.
"It's a blessing, it's an honor," he said. "First of all, to all the Baldies and all the fans out there, what an honor, what a blessing."
He reflected on how surreal it has become to see crowds dressed like him around the world.
"There's no way I can hide it at this point, anywhere in the world, because you know when I'm in your city," he joked. "Without y'all, like I said before, there's no Pitbull, no movement, no revolution."
Pitbull also took pride in what the moment represented personally, noting how far his journey has taken him.
"Who would've ever thought a first-generation Cuban would be able to be in London, record-breaking and record-making?" he said. "I'm excited."
In addition to the Guinness World Record, Pitbull noted that Hyde Park's attendance milestone also placed him alongside some of the venue's biggest performers.
"To be able to break the record as far as attendance and get the baton passed from Garth Brooks... what a day," he said.
One reporter joked that, with so many fans dressed identically, Pitbull might finally be able to blend into the crowd.
"That's actually a good point," he laughed before riffing on the famous children's puzzle books. "Instead of 'Where's Waldo?'... where's Pit? No, where's the Baldies?"
The concert featured another memorable surprise when Pitbull performed a cover of Oasis' classic "Wonderwall" in tribute to England's run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The singalong drew one of the loudest reactions of the evening, with thousands of fans joining in as England continued its quest for World Cup glory.
Pitbull also credited the fan culture surrounding his concerts for helping fuel the phenomenon. Comparing the Baldies to Jimmy Buffett's famous "Parrotheads" and the Grateful Dead's "Deadheads," he said every artist should remember who makes moments like these possible.
"It's all about the fans at the end of the day," he said. "Whether it's high ticket pricing or artists forgetting the fact that they're not there without the fans, a lot of people forget that. Humble don't stumble."
He added that seeing thousands of people dressed as him across cities around the world never gets old.