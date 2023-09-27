Charlamagne Slams Kaepernick's 'Pitiful' Letter to Jets Shared by J. Cole, Says 'Somebody Else Speaking for Him' Is 'Wack'

Charlamagne tha God doesn't think J. Cole sharing Colin Kaepernick's open letter to the New York Jets was a good idea.

On the Wednesday morning broadcast of The Breakfast Club, the Radio Hall of Famer aired out his grievances with Kaepernick trying to land a job with the Jets, who are in desperate need of a quarterback. The Jets' off-season pickup Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season opener, and second-string option Zach Wilson has been unable to pick up the reins after two horrendous starts.

In the letter that J. Cole shared publicly with Kaep's reticent permission, the QB expressed his desire to help the Jets via their practice squad since he's a "real weapon" and will get the defense "ready week in and week out, all season long."

Reactions over the letter were polarizing, and Charlamagne threw his two cents on the matter, calling the ex-NFLer's message "sad" and "downright pathetic."

"I wish that letter was never written. That letter was tragically sad and downright pathetic," Charlamagne said. "Colin Kaepernick has let his setback become his identity, and I hate that for him. God exalted Colin Kaepernick into a position of leadership in regard to activism, and it pains me to see that man still begging in the league that he called racist and compared to a plantation."

He continued, "And I hate that he can never speak for himself. He always got somebody else speaking for him, or putting out his messaging for him. That's so wack to me. I wish Colin the best in all his endeavors, but just begging, you know, these same people you called racist for an opportunity is pitiful."