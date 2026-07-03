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Saks Fifth Avenue Emerges from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with a New Name & a New Goal
Life

The Company Behind Saks Fifth Avenue Has a New Name After Bankruptcy Exit

From its Amazon split to 75% less debt, here’s how Exemplar Luxury Group plans to rebuild Saks, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Kith
Style

Kith Reopens Los Angeles Flagship Alongside Restaurant Concept Ronnie's Pronto

The shop has expanded with an apothecary and VIP studio for an immersive experience.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
4G in SoHo New York was hit for $1 million in merch.
Style

Thieves Pull Off $1 Million SoHo Heist in Just 5 Minutes

Police say a group of burglars broke into SoHo boutique 4G, stealing about 100 one-of-a-kind fashion pieces.

Joshua Espinoza226 days ago
Storefront of Forever 21 with sale signs visible inside. The store is well-lit and appears to be having a clearance event.
Style

Forever 21 Once Again Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Begin Liquidation Sales at All Stores

The retail chain previously filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

tara mahadevan488 days ago
Luke's owner Luke Fracher
Style

Luke Fracher Runs One of NYC's Best Clothing Stores. Now, He’s Ready to Take on LA

Ahead of the grand opening of Luke’s LA, we spoke with Fracher about what goes into curating the best shopping experience possible.

Mike DeStefano715 days ago
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Clothing boutique interior featuring a large round metallic table center, with various garments hanging on racks to the left and right
Style

Take a Look Inside Departamento's New Store in Downtown L.A.

The flagship, designed by 22RE, sits inside Signal, an upscale retail enclave in Downtown Los Angeles.

Joshua Espinoza723 days ago
Sports

Kirk Cousins Gifted Kohl’s Cash Chain After Being Told He Looks Like He Shops at the Department Store

It’s unclear if the chain is redeemable at any of the department store's retail locations.

Alex Ocho948 days ago
Brandon Maxwell x Walmart Collections
Style

Brandon Maxwell Launches Debut Collections for Walmart Lines Free Assembly and Scoop

The Texas-born designer has lifted the curtain on his spring 2022 Free Assembly and Scoop collections. You can check out some of the pieces here.

Joshua Espinoza1606 days ago
Fans pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside The Marathon clothing store owned by Grammy nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle
Style

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Creating The Marathon Clothing Store No. 2 in L.A. to Honor His Legacy

Nipsey Hussle’s family announced on Monday they will open “The Marathon Clothing store No. 2” in Los Angeles this year, which was a longtime goal for Nip.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1621 days ago
Saks Fifth Avenue manager defrauded Miami-Dade store out of $800,000
Style

Florida Saks Fifth Avenue Manager Arrested for Allegedly Defrauding Store Out of $800,000

A client development manager at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Bal Harbour, FL, was arrested this week after he allegedly defrauded the store out of $800,000.

Brad Callas1632 days ago
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Shoppers gathered outside of an H&M store in New York City.
Life

An H&M Store in NYC Closes After Employee Shares Photo Showing Bugs on Clothing

An H&amp;M store in New York City was shut down as the retailer launches an investigation into a photo posted on social media showing bugs crawling on the hoodies.

Jose Martinez1661 days ago
Kanye West
Style

Gap's Yeezy Collaboration Launch Date Still Up in the Air

Despite promising a launch for later this summer, the Gap and Yeezy collaboration still does not have a set launch date, according to Gap's chief executive.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1875 days ago
People wear facemasks
Life

At Least 300 Los Angeles Apparel Factory Workers Have Coronavirus, Four Have Died

More than 300 employees at the Los Angeles Apparel garment manufacturing company tested positive for COVID-19 after the factory was ordered to shut down.

Xavier Hamilton2197 days ago

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