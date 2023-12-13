Kirk Cousins Gifted Kohl’s Cash Chain After Being Told He Looks Like He Shops at the Department Store

Kirk Cousins is taking the Kohls Cash joke up a notch.
The Vikings QB appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning’s Manningcast, a live broadcast of ESPN’s Monday Night Football and showed off a sparkly Kohl’s Cash chain.
“Kohl’s did send me a chain, it’s the only one I’ve ever really gotten of Kohl’s Cash,” said Cousins during the program. “I’ve never really rocked that but I keep that in the closet just in case.”
Cousins then took to his X account on Tuesday to offer a better look at the large chain.
The accessory was inspired by a long-running joke from a viral meme in 2022 where Cousins, donning a collared, short sleeve dress shirt during a press conference, was clowned for “rolling in Kohl’s cash.”
Cousins, who suffered an injury to his Achilles and underwent surgery for a damaged fibrous card that connects his calf to his heel bone, told the Manning Brothers that he is taking his recovery "one day at a time," according to Sports Illustrated.
"They told me that the rehab would be like the stock market where you're in a general trend up but some days are better than others. I joke with them that since surgery it's been a bull market," he said. "I'm just getting better every day and kind of waiting for that bear market and it hasn't happened yet."