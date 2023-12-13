Kirk Cousins Gifted Kohl’s Cash Chain After Being Told He Looks Like He Shops at the Department Store

Kirk Cousins is taking the Kohls Cash joke up a notch.

The Vikings QB appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning’s Manningcast, a live broadcast of ESPN’s Monday Night Football and showed off a sparkly Kohl’s Cash chain.

“Kohl’s did send me a chain, it’s the only one I’ve ever really gotten of Kohl’s Cash,” said Cousins during the program. “I’ve never really rocked that but I keep that in the closet just in case.”

Cousins then took to his X account on Tuesday to offer a better look at the large chain.