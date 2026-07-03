Cleveland Guardians

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Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a home run during a Cleveland Guardians-Baltimore Orioles game in April 2026.
Bets

Jose Ramirez Injury Update: When Will Guardians Star Return?

The Guardians’ star third baseman hasn’t played since June 13 due to a hand/wrist injury. How much longer will the seven-time All-Star be out for?

Matt Burke3 days ago
Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz from the Cleveland Guardians in uniform, one in red and the other in navy blue.
Sports

Cleveland Guardians Pitchers in Gambling Scandal Likely to Face Delayed Trial

A court hearing, along with new filings, revealed that Luis Ortiz may attempt to blame everything on his teammate, Emmanuel Clase.

Shawn Setaro150 days ago
Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz
Sports

Cleveland Guardians Betting Scandal Pitchers Still on Course for May Trial—For Now

In a hearing, Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase appeared to have different ideas of when they wanted to face a jury.

Shawn Setaro184 days ago
Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz
Sports

May Trial Date Set for Cleveland Guardians Pitchers Charged in Gambling Scandal

Jury selection for Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz's trial will begin on May 4.

Shawn Setaro228 days ago
Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sports

Emmanuel Clase, MLB Player at Center of Rigged Pitch Scandal, Released on $600,000 Bail

The Cleveland Guardians pitcher was arrested on Thursday at JFK Airport.

Shawn Setaro247 days ago
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NOVEMBER 12: Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz arrives for his arraignment at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on November 12, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Ortiz and his teammate Emmanuel Clase were both indicted on fraud, conspiracy, and bribery charges relating to manipulating bets on individual pitches.
Sports

MLB Pitcher Luis Ortiz Barred From Gambling by Judge as Betting Case Plays Out

The judge in Ortiz's case also ordered location monitoring, citing the "enormous risk of flight."

Shawn Setaro248 days ago
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz walks off the field.
Sports

Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Luis Ortiz Released on $500,000 Bail in MLB Betting Case

His court appearance comes one day after he was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport.

Jose Martinez250 days ago
Two baseball players from the Cleveland Guardians, wearing team jerseys and caps, appear in side-by-side images.
Sports

Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Charged in MLB Betting Scandal

The MLB stars allegedly rigged pitches and laundered money in a gambling conspiracy.

Mark Elibert251 days ago
​​Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) delivers a pitch to the plate during the ninth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians on July 23, 2025, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.
Sports

Guardians Pitcher Emmanuel Clase Placed on Leave Amid MLB Betting Investigation

The Cleveland Guardians pitcher has been placed on paid leave in connection with an MLB investigation into sports betting.

Sarah Vincent355 days ago
Donald Trump with a serious expression, wearing a suit and red tie, outdoors with blurred greenery in the background.
Sports

Donald Trump Calls on Commanders and Guardians Owners to Reverse Name Changes: 'Get it Done!'

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen."

Alex Ocho363 days ago
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Luis L. Ortiz.
Sports

Cleveland Pitcher Luis Ortiz Reportedly Subject of MLB Gambling Investigation

The Cleveland Guardians confirmed Ortiz has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave for two weeks.

Joshua Espinoza380 days ago
Sports

Tim Anderson Goes on Twitter Rant Following Jose Ramírez Fight

The explosive fight created a domino effect, with other players and coaches getting into scuffles of their own.

Jade Gomez1077 days ago

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