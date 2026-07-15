Jose Ramirez Injury Update: When Will Guardians Star Return?

Having surgery midway through an MLB season is certainly not ideal, but that is what Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez had to endure last month. On June 13 against the Detroit Tigers, Ramirez fractured his left hamate bone while swinging. He had surgery three days later.
Below, we will dish out an injury update on Ramirez, and look at potential return dates for the seven-time All-Star.
Jose Ramirez injury update: When will Guardians star be back?
Ramirez was given a 5-to-7 week timeline on his recovery following the surgery to repair the hamate bone in his left hand/wrist. The hamate bone is located on the pinky side of the hand.
This is not Ramirez’s first rodeo when it comes to a hamate injury. Late in the season in 2019, he suffered a hamate fracture in his right hand. He had surgery on Aug. 26 of that year and was back in the Guardians’ lineup just 29 days later.
That return was a bit rushed considering the Guardians were making a strong late push toward the postseason. This year, Cleveland and Ramirez have a little more time on their hands as we are just now entering the second half of the season.
It is likely that the Guardians give Ramirez at least six weeks to heal this time around.
July 28 would be exactly six weeks from the time of Ramirez’s surgery. Here is a look at the Guardians’ schedule around that time.
- Tuesday, July 28: Guardians at Reds
- Wednesday, July 29: Guardians at Reds
- Friday, July 31: Diamondbacks at Guardians
- Saturday, Aug. 1: Diamondbacks at Guardians
- Sunday, Aug. 2: Diamondbacks at Guardians
- Tuesday, Aug. 4: Mets at Guardians
- Wednesday, Aug. 5: Mets at Guardians
- Thursday, Aug. 6: Mets at Guardians
- Friday, Aug. 7: Guardians at White Sox
Jose Ramirez odds
Ramirez routinely appears on the Fanatics AL MVP odds board as he was +1600 at the start of the 2026 MLB season. Only Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, and Yordan Alvarez had shorter odds.
Ramirez is having a decent year as he’s hitting .239 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 72 games, but he is nowhere near contention for AL MVP at this stage of the season.
Last year, the Dominican slugger belted 30 home runs and drove in 85 runs while hitting .283.
Guardians odds
The Guardians are +3300 at Fanatics to win the World Series. Nine teams appear ahead of them on the odds board.
Cleveland is currently 51-46 and is tied with the White Sox atop the AL Central. Stephen Vogt’s club is -115 to win the division.
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