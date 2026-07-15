Jose Ramirez Injury Update: When Will Guardians Star Return?

Having surgery midway through an MLB season is certainly not ideal, but that is what Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez had to endure last month. On June 13 against the Detroit Tigers, Ramirez fractured his left hamate bone while swinging. He had surgery three days later.

Below, we will dish out an injury update on Ramirez, and look at potential return dates for the seven-time All-Star.

Jose Ramirez injury update: When will Guardians star be back?

Ramirez was given a 5-to-7 week timeline on his recovery following the surgery to repair the hamate bone in his left hand/wrist. The hamate bone is located on the pinky side of the hand.

This is not Ramirez’s first rodeo when it comes to a hamate injury. Late in the season in 2019, he suffered a hamate fracture in his right hand. He had surgery on Aug. 26 of that year and was back in the Guardians’ lineup just 29 days later.

That return was a bit rushed considering the Guardians were making a strong late push toward the postseason. This year, Cleveland and Ramirez have a little more time on their hands as we are just now entering the second half of the season.