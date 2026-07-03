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Donald Trump with a serious expression, wearing a suit and red tie, outdoors with blurred greenery in the background.
Sports

Donald Trump Calls on Commanders and Guardians Owners to Reverse Name Changes: 'Get it Done!'

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen."

Alex Ocho363 days ago
cleveland name
Sports

Cleveland’s Baseball Team Will Drop ‘Indians’ From Its Name (UPDATE)

After dropping its Chief Wahoo logo in 2019, Cleveland's MLB franchise is reportedly planning to change its team name, which has long been criticized.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2043 days ago
cleveland indians name
Sports

Cleveland Indians Consider Changing Controversial Team Name

The Indians retired the use of its racist Chief Wahoo logo back in 2019.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2206 days ago
Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns
Sports

Colin Cowherd Responds to Cleveland Indians Trolling Him Over Baker Mayfield

Colin Cowherd's beef with Baker Mayfield is still ongoing and now apparently involves the entire city of Cleveland. 

Xavier Hamilton2539 days ago
Carlos Santana
Sports

Ex-Phillies Slugger Carlos Santana Smashed a TV Because Teammates Were Playing 'Fortnite'

Ex-Phillies slugger Carlos Santana showed veteran leadership by going ham on a TV because his teammates were playing 'Fortnite' during games.

Gavin Evans2679 days ago
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The Cleveland Indians stand for the National Anthem prior to a Spring Training game.
Sports

Cleveland Indians Debut New Chief Wahoo-Less Uniforms For 2019

On Monday the Cleveland Indians debuted their new 2019 uniforms, which no longer feature Chief Wahoo.

Gavin Evans2798 days ago
LeBron James #23.
Sports

Cleveland Indians' Minor League Team Retired LeBron James' Number

The Akron RubberDucks held a ceremony where they retired No. 23 in honor of LeBron James.

Jose Martinez2917 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas
Sports

The Indians Have Finally Done Away With the Chief Wahoo Logo on Uniforms

The Cleveland Indians are removing the controversial "Chief Wahoo" logo from their uniforms beginning in 2019.

Aaron C. Mansfield3092 days ago
LeBron James helps rally Indians fans.
Sports

The History Behind Yankees' Expert Troll on LeBron James and the Indians

Lifelong Yankees fan LeBron James wore a New York hat to an Indians playoff game in 2007—and some people still haven't forgiven him for doing it.

Chris Yuscavage3208 days ago
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Sports

CM Punk Accuses LeBron James of Being Bandwagon Indians Fan During Cubs' World Series Parade

CM Punk called LeBron James out for being a bandwagon Indians fan despite being a lifelong Yankees fan during the Cubs’ World Series parade.

Gavin Evans3543 days ago
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Sports

LeBron James Loses Bet With Dwyane Wade, Will Wear Cubs Uniform to Cavs-Bulls Game

LeBron James' Cleveland Indians lost, and now James has to rep the Chicago Cubs at a Cavs-Bulls game.

Aaron C. Mansfield3544 days ago
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Sports

We're Not Worthy of These Epic Game 7s

Sports fans witnessed yet another epic Game 7 as the World Series matched the drama of the NBA Finals from four June. We're not worthy of these classics.

Adam Caparell3544 days ago
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Sports

This Is What Chicago Sounded Like Immediately After the Cubs Won the World Series

This video captures what Chicago sounded like in the minutes immediately after the Cubs won the World Series.

Chris Yuscavage3544 days ago
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Sports

Here's the Message LeBron James Sent to the Indians After Heartbreaking World Series Loss

Watch LeBron James deliver a message to the Indians after their World Series loss to the Cubs.

Chris Yuscavage3544 days ago

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