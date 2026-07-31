The 25 Best Baseball Players Under 25 (Updated)

We’re more than halfway through the 2026 MLB regular season and a fresh wave of young stars are turning their potential into real production—and, in some cases, early superstardom. As a sampler: There’s the overpowering dominance of Jacob Misiorowski, the electric bat speed of Junior Caminero, and the breakout power of Jordan Walker.
Our list of The 25 Best Baseball Players Under 25 comprises both past performances and 2026 stats and projections, celebrating the athletes who have sparked new life into their fan bases and redefined what blossoming excellence looks like across both leagues.
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Jesùs Made
Infielder, Brewers, 19
Last Ranking: 25
Since signing with the Brewers out of the Dominican Republic in 2024, Made has become another shining example of Milwaukee’s international scouting and development team (see: Jackson Chourio). After a successful season in the Dominican summer league, Made finished with an impressive stat line across three levels in 2025: .285 average, 28 doubles, six home runs, and 47 stolen bases. At this point, the 18-year-old switch-hitter is a consensus Top-5 overall prospect and should continue to progress at shortstop as he matures and gets stronger.
Carter Jensen
Catcher, Royals, 22
Last Ranking: –
Though Carter Jensen began his 2025 season in Double-A, he made significant contributions at every stop on his road to the Royals starting lineup. Of all rookies with at least 50 plate appearances last year, the catcher’s .391 on-base percentage and .550 slugging percentage ranked third. This year, he’s continued to become a reliable two-way-threat, often spelling Salvador Perez at backstop and splitting time as the team’s leadoff sparkplug and power threat in the middle of the lineup. It’s only halfway through his second year, but it looks like the Royals have solidified their catcher for the future.
Eury Perez
Starting pitcher, Marlins, 23
Last Ranking: 22
The Marlins have a handful of breakout candidates this year, and Perez ranks among the top. Before he underwent Tommy John surgery, which ended his 2024 season, the power righty was widely regarded as baseball’s top pitching prospect. The command was shaky in his return to the mound last year, a common trait for pitchers recovering from UCL injuries. In his 95.1 innings, he posted a 4.25 ERA with 105 strikeouts, showcasing a high-90s fastball that he supplements with three secondary pitches that induce 40-percent-plus whiff rates.
Samuel Basallo
Catcher, Orioles, 21
Last Ranking: 21
It takes a special player to force trade-rumor speculation about Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman, but that’s what Bassallo accomplished at the end of last season. The hulking lefty slugger entered 2025 as Baltimore’s top prospect and did enough damage in his limited playing time for the team to sign him to an eight-year, $67-million extension (the largest pre-arbitration contract signed by a catcher) in late August. O’s manager Craig Albernaz plans for him to split time behind the dish, but Basallo should get ample opportunity to showcase the thump in his bat and prove why the franchise is betting on him.
Colson Montgomery
Shortstop, White Sox, 24
Last Ranking: –
Because the White Sox have become legitimate contenders in the AL Central thanks to the starpower of rookie Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami, it’s been easy to overlook shortstop Colson Montgomery. In about one season of at-bats dating back to last July, the second-year phenom has hit 45 home runs, becoming the sixth fastest player in history to reach the 40-home run mark in his career. Though his 121 strikeouts before the break ranked second-most among shortstops, Montgomery seems primed to even out his streakiness and is projected to crush nearly 40 home runs this year.
Roman Anthony
Leftfielder, Red Sox, 22
Last Ranking: 11
There’s MVP predictions for Anthony this year, and why not? Before an oblique injury cut his rookie year short, the left fielder helped the Red Sox get to the postseason for the first time since 2021 with a .292 batting average, eight homers, 32 RBI, and an .859 OPS over 71 games. He turned more heads at this year’s World Baseball Classic, hitting .280 with two home runs and a team-leading seven RBIs, proving he could handle the pressure of big moments. But Anthony started the season slowly before landing on the IL in early May with a partially torn carpometacarpal ligament/tendon in his right finger.
Jackson Merrill
Centerfielder, Padres, 23
Last Ranking: 5
The Padres locked up Merill to a nine-year deal in 2025, all but labeling him the future of the franchise. In his electric rookie season, the centerfielder posted a .292 average, 24 home runs, 90 RBI, and .826 OPS over 156 games, good enough for second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Paul Skenes. Last year, things took a slight turn. Merill hit the Injured List three times, hampering much of his production, but he still managed a .774 OPS and 47 extra base hits in 117 games. Almost everyone is expecting a big bounceback, and Merrill seems primed to put on another show.
Payton Tolle
Starting pitcher, Red Sox, 23
Last Ranking: –
The Red Sox upgraded their rotation in the offseason when they signed Ranger Suarez and traded for Sonny Gray. But one of their biggest surprises this year has been the emergence of Payton Tolle, who began the season in late April with a bang when he struck out 11 Yankee hitters in six innings. Boston’s No. 1 prospect entering the season has looked the part since, compiling a 3.31 ERA over his first 16 starts and striking out 96 hitters over 89 ⅔ innings. With a sinker and cutter added to his already dominant four-seamer, he looks to be a formidable part of the Red Sox rotation moving forward.
Jacob Wilson
Shortstop, Athletics, 24
Last Ranking: 14
Jacob Wilson may not be the flashiest part of the young core the A’s are building, but his contact-heavy, low-strikeout approach is foundational to its success. The first-rounder from Grand Canyon University finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2025 (falling just behind teammate Nick Kurtz) after hitting .311 with 13 home runs and a .799 OPS. He also became the first fan-elected rookie shortstop to start in the All-Star Game. The distinctions were more than enough for the A's to sign him to a seven-year contract, betting large that he’ll be the team’s long-term leadoff hitter and middle-infielder.
Tyler Soderstrom
Leftfielder, Athletics, 24
Last Ranking: 13
Tyler Soderstrom started last season with a bang — quite literally. He went yard twice against the Mariners on Opening Day (the first of three two-homer games during the first three weeks of the season), starting an impressive 25-homer, 93-RBI campaign. The A’s took the former Gatorade California Baseball Player of the Year with the 26th overall pick in 2020 and initially played him at first and catcher during his callup in 2023. But once Nick Kurtz exploded onto the scene, he moved to left field, finished second in outfield assists, and became a Gold Glove finalist. This year, don’t be surprised if puts up a 30-plus homer year and more than 100 RBIs.
J.J. Wetherholt
Infielder, Cardinals, 23
Last Ranking: 16
The Cardinals drafted Wetherholt with the seventh overall selection in the 2024 draft after an impressive college career at West Virginia. It didn’t take long to see results. The 5-foot-10 infielder hit .306/.421/.510 with 17 homers in 109 games between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in his first full season. Now, as this year’s fifth-best prospect, he’s on the doorstep of a call-up, capable of playing second, short, and third. The versatility should help considering Masyn Wynn is locked in at the six, and it will ensure the Cardinals get the most out of a potential .300 hitter with 20-20 ability.
Chase DeLauter
Outfielder/DH, Guardians, 24
Last Ranking: 15
It’s hard to start the season any hotter than Chase DeLauter, who torpedoed five home runs in 26 at-bats and was promptly labeled American League Player of the Week. The dynamic lefty missed most of last season with core muscle surgery (the third of three injuries that have hampered his development over the years), but returned for the playoffs, becoming the sixth player ever to make his big-league debut in the postseason. After hitting .402 in three seasons at James Madison and leading the Cape Cod league in home runs and slugging percentage, that power is finally being realized on the biggest stage. If he stays healthy, DeLauter could be the Guardians’ next long-term star.
Kevin McGonigle
Shortstop, Tigers, 21
Last Ranking: 23
Between High-A and Double-A last season, McGonigle hit .305 with 19 homers, 59 walks, and 46 strikeouts in 88 games. Then he followed it up by taking home Arizona Fall League MVP honors after posting a .362 average and 1.210 OPS. Deemed the “best hitting prospect of the 2020s” by MLB.com, in part due to his impressive plate discipline, the shortstop might fool you with his 5-foot-10 frame. But his electric lefty swing can turn on inside pitches, spray the ball to all fields, and keep opposing pitchers honest—traits that are already making him pop in the Tigers’ current lineup.
Sal Stewart
Infielder, Reds, 22
Last Ranking: –
The Reds knew they had a special prospect at the end of last season when Stewart made his MLB debut last September and hit 255 with five home runs in just 18 games. This year, he picked up where he left off, emerging as one of the most productive rookies in the National League and one of just four rookies to be selected as an All-Star. More than halfway through the season, he’s clubbed 21 home runs and driven in 74 runs (fourth best in the league). While the team is scrounging in the NL Central cellar, he has Reds fans excited about the future.
Chase Burns
Starting pitcher, Reds, 23
Last Ranking: 20
Burns was the Reds’ top prospect entering last season — and for good reason. After speeding through the minors, he became the first pitcher from the 2024 draft to reach the big leagues, striking out eight Yankees (including five to start the game) in his debut. The righty fell back to Earth in his next outing against the Red Sox, but proved his serious potential in 13 appearances last year. Over 43.1 total innings, he posted a 35.6 percent strikeout rate and punctuated his season by retiring five consecutive Dodgers in the postseason. He’ll be looking to solidify a spot in Cincy’s rotation throughout 2026 in what is already a strong group of starters.
Konnor Griffin
Shortstop, Pirates, 20
Last Ranking: 10
Griffin was initially viewed as a high risk/high reward player when the Pirates drafted him with the ninth overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. But after one year of professional baseball — in which the shortstop clubbed 21 minor-league homers and blazed up to Double-A — it’s clear he’s only providing upside. As the current top prospect in the sport, Griffin made his Major League debut at 19 in early April, and he’s already got MVP projections in his future. Pittsburgh may not win many games again this year, but he and Paul Skenes make the Buccos must-watch TV.
Jordan Walker
Outfielder, Cardinals, 24
Last Ranking: –
Over his previous two seasons with the Cardinals, Jordan Walker looked like a busted prospect. The team’s 2020 first-round draft pick amassed a .211/.270/.324 slash line in 574 plate appearances, which equated to a -2.5 bWAR. Which is why his dynamic turnaround in 2026 feels so unprecedented. Through his first 100 games, the All-Star has amassed 22 home runs and 76 RBI, more than his last two seasons combined. And if he hadn’t already made his mark in front of fans, he conquered that with an epic final round in the Home Run Derby, beating out hometown favorite Kyle Schwarber with six consecutive bombs to win the event.
Jackson Chourio
Centerfielder, Brewers, 22
Last Ranking: 6
It’s hard to call a 21-year-old’s 20-20 season a tad underwhelming, but those are the expectations that Chourio brings with him after finishing third in 2024’s NL Rookie of the Year voting. The Dominican outfielder, who the Brewers signed as an international free agent in 2021, has quickly become a franchise cornerstone — and he’s yet to show his true potential. Though he struggled with hamstring injuries last year, he still hit .300/.341/.511 after July 1 (counting the playoffs) while posting the 11th-best hard hit rate in the league. His superstardom doesn’t feel far away.
Nick Kurtz
First baseman, Athletics, 23
Last Ranking: 12
The A’s know they found someone special in first baseman Nick Kurtz. Just look at their recent $130-million contract offer. The 2024 fourth-overall pick spent the first three weeks of last season in AAA Las Vegas, then joined the big-league squad where he became one of the most feared power hitters in the game. Kurtz was named MLB Player of the Week twice, AL Rookie of the Month in June and July, and even etched his name into the team’s record books, becoming the first A’s player in franchise history with a four-homer game. In 117 games, the AL Rookie of the Year clubbed 36 home runs and posted a 1.002 OPS. The sky’s the limit for the budding superstar, perhaps why he’ll wait it out for an even bigger payday.
James Wood
Outfielder, Nationals, 23
Last Ranking: 8
In his first full MLB season, Wood proved to be a force in the batter’s box. The Nationals outfielder used all of his imposing stature to barrel up the baseball, ranking in the 98th percentile in Statcast exit velocity and hard hit rate. The second-round pick from IMG Academy hit 31 home runs with 94 RBIs, amassing an .825 OPS in an otherwise non-threatening lineup. As he continues to progress inside another Nationals rebuild, anchoring the top of the lineup, some projections have him cranking over 40 homers in 2026.
Elly De La Cruz
Shortstop, Reds, 24
Last Ranking: 3
What can’t De La Cruz do? The 23-year-old switch-hitting shortstop has proven he’s one of the most exciting players in the game — capable of hitting for power (25 homers in 2025), leading the league in steals (67 in 2024), and backing his athleticism up with elite range in the infield. The raw talent has been supplemented by his availability: De La Cruz played in all 162 games last season, though he fought through various injuries that limited some of his production. Look for that to improve in 2026, especially since the Reds plan to DH him more through the season. A fully healthy De La Cruz is a scary one.
Paul Skenes
Starting pitcher, Pirates, 24
Last Ranking: 1
Lethal and composed, Skenes has simply terrorized hitters over his two big-league seasons. After winning 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, he posted a 1.97 ERA with 216 strikeouts over 187.2 innings, blowing away opponents with his signature 98 mph fastball and nasty “splinker” (two parts of a seven-pitch arsenal) to win the NL Cy Young Award — with all 30 first-place votes. He also became the first Pirates hurler with a sub-2.00 ERA since 1919. At just 23, Pittsburgh’s ace boasts an elite physicality and studious temperament. The only question remaining: How long can he sustain his elite stuff and continue his utter dominance?
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Centerfielder, Cubs, 24
Last Ranking: 7
Throughout the first half of 2025, Pete Crow-Armstrong blossomed into an MVP hopeful. The Cubs’ center fielder had shown traces of his speed and power in 2024, but it came together in a breakout season (31 home runs and 35 stolen bases) that might have been more impressive if his production didn’t dip in its final two months. As he showed in the WBC, his ability to turn inside fastballs into majestic souvenirs has solidified him at the top of the Cubs’ lineup, but his defense is even more impressive. Last year, he led the league with 24 Outs Above Average and showcased his 92nd-percentile arm strength.
Junior Caminero
Third baseman, Rays, 23
Last Ranking: 4
The Rays have developed a number of exciting international prospects, but Caminero might be the most dynamic in team history. Last year, the effusive third baseman hit 45 home runs, which ranked second all time for a player in his age-21 season. According to Buster Olney, that raw power has made him a “worthy heir to the throne of Major League power hitters.” His heroics and passion were on full display during the World Baseball Classic, especially when he broke a tie against Nicaragua with a 116.9 mph blast — a preview of the triple-digit exit velocity he’s capable of producing in every at bat.
Jacob Misiorowski
Starting pitcher, Brewers, 24
Last Ranking: 17
Misiorowski was at the center of mild controversy last July when the rookie was selected to the All-Star Game despite only making five career starts. Still, that small sample size was impressive, as Misiorowski fired (read: scorched) 11 scoreless innings to start his MLB career. Over his next eight starts, things were more complicated. He compiled a 1-1 record, struggled with walks, and turned in a 5.50 ERA, eventually hitting the IL and losing his spot in the rotation. With a full offseason under his belt, the Brewers gave “Miz” the ball on Opening Day and hope he will fill the shoes of veteran Freddy Peralta and maybe even compete for a Cy Young.