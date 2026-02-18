Cleveland Guardians Pitchers in Gambling Scandal Likely to Face Delayed Trial

Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, the two Cleveland Guardians pitchers accused of throwing rigged pitches as part of a betting and money laundering scandal, appear to be quickly growing apart in their defenses and approaches to their case.

The teammates appeared in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday (Feb. 18) as a newly indicted co-defendant in the case, Robinson Vasquez Germosen, showed up to plead not guilty.

Vasquez is accused of acting as an intermediary between Clase and some of the bettors, who would allegedly receive information telling them in advance which pitches the reliever would be throwing.

As the hearing went on, the topic turned to Ortiz’s previously announced desire to sever his case from his teammate’s. There are two primary reasons for this: First, so he can have more time to prepare, as Clase has been adamant about sticking to the previously announced trial date of May 4, while Ortiz wants to push things back.

Second, as laid out in court filings and again on Wednesday, Ortiz’s defense is likely to state that Clase did share inside information about Ortiz’s pitches with bettors but that Ortiz didn’t know anything about it.