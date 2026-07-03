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Jacob & Co. "The Godfather" watch in rose gold with black leather strap, featuring film-themed engravings and intricate details.
Style

'The Godfather Part II' Inspires Jacob & Co's New $440,000 Musical Timepiece

Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo considers the new watch "a worthy sequel" in its own right.

Trace William Cowen101 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio speaking at an event, wearing a dark suit and shirt, with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Questions the Future of Movie Theaters: ‘Do People Still Have the Appetite?'

The Oscar winner wonders whether streaming has permanently changed the game.

Alex Ocho195 days ago
Chappell Roan Roasted for Brigitte Bardot Tribute Post and 'Red Wine Supernova' Dedication
Pop Culture

Chappell Roan Responds After Her Brigitte Bardot Tribute Sparks Backlash: ‘Very Disappointing’

The singer spoke out after fans criticized her Brigitte Bardot tribute and its connection to 'Red Wine Supernova.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo201 days ago
Split image. Left: Leonardo DiCaprio with a rifle. Right: Beyoncé in a patterned dress, with Kendrick Lamar in a green jacket.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Soundtrack New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’

Their 2016 collaboration "Freedom" sets the tone for Paul Thomas Anderson's new action-packed epic.

Alex Ocho359 days ago
Teyana Taylor in a field firing a rifle, wearing a plaid shirt, beanie, and boots, with an open landscape in the background.
Pop Culture

'One Battle After Another' Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and More Star in PTA's Latest

This September, Paul Thomas Anderson is rolling out his biggest movie yet.

Trace William Cowen478 days ago
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The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing a patterned black outfit, against a red-lit background.
Pop Culture

The Weeknd Set to Star in Debut Film ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Alongside Jenna Ortega

The film is named after the forthcoming album of the same name and will also star Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

Trey Alston621 days ago
tiktok screenshot
Pop Culture

This Viral "Third Wheel" TikTok Has Everything: Romance, Drama, Deep Existential Panic

The video has amassed over 26 million views and five million likes and I promise you have no idea where it's going.

Trace William Cowen655 days ago
Two women, one in a ruffled blue dress and the other in black with reflective shades, smiling at a promotional event
Music

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's Concert Films Singlehandedly Responsible for AMC's Late 2023 Revenue Growth

The two artists released concert films that had massive opening weekends.

tara mahadevan869 days ago
travis scott in aggro dr1ft
Pop Culture

Travis Scott Featured in New Trailer for Harmony Korine’s 'AGGRO DR1FT'

The film comes from EDGLRD, Korine's multifaceted and near-indescribable design collective.

Trace William Cowen905 days ago
pedro pascal in new movie
Pop Culture

Sundance's 2024 Lineup Features Pedro Pascal, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun, and More

The 2024 lineup marks the 40th edition of the Utah festival.

Trace William Cowen955 days ago
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Music

First Track From Jay-Z Co-Produced 'The Book Of Clarence’ Film Drops: Stream “Hallelujah Heaven” f/ Lil Wayne & More

'The Book of Clarence'—the next movie from 'The Harder They Fall' writer/director Jeymes Samuel—is set to arrive in theaters on Jan. 12.

Mark Elibert963 days ago
martin scorsese waving
Pop Culture

Martin Scorsese on Fighting With Studios, Negative Impact of Comic Book Movies: ‘We’ve Got to Save Cinema’

With 'Killers of the Flower Moon' now less than a month away, the insightful filmmaker goes deep on the importance of his work and much more.

Trace William Cowen1026 days ago
cillian murphy in oppenheimer
Pop Culture

‘Oppenheimer’ First Reactions Are In, Critics Left ‘Stunned’ by Christopher Nolan’s Latest

As expected, Christopher Nolan's latest film is garnering strong reviews following its Paris premiere.

Trace William Cowen1102 days ago
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth Found It ‘Super Depressing’ When His ‘Heroes’ Tarantino and Scorsese Bashed the MCU

"There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me,” the 'Thor' star said.

Starr Savoy1138 days ago
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Pop Culture

Martin Scorsese Teases Plans for New Movie About Jesus Christ

But first, Scorsese will roll out 'Killers of the Flower Moon' this October.

Trace William Cowen1145 days ago
This is an image of Neflix collage
Pop Culture

People on Twitter Are Pouring One Out for Netflix’s DVD-Mailing Business as Streamer Announces Discontinuation

Netflix announced it will end its DVD-by-mail business after 25 years this fall, and Twitter users are swimming in nostalgia—as well as advice for the company.

Starr Savoy1187 days ago
Quentin Tarantino is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Says ‘Death Proof’ Underperforming Was ‘Shock to My Confidence,’ Explains Stance on Sex Scenes

In a recent interview, the writer and director reflected on the underperformance of the 'Grindhouse' double feature and detailed his stance on sex scenes.

Trace William Cowen1191 days ago

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