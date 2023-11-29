"The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind," Jeymes Samuel said in a statement. "There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie."

The 44-year-old filmmaker/singer-songwriter continued, "It was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track Hallelujah Heaven. Collaborating with Lil' Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track."

The Book of Clarence soundtrack is also set to feature collaborations from Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, and more. The Hov-produced film is set to arrive on Jan. 12, 2024 in movie theaters nationwide. Catch the trailer below.