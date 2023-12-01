Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Film Has Bey Hive Saluting Blue Ivy for Ensuring “Diva” Made the Setlist

Beyoncé fans are thanking Blue Ivy Carter for the inclusion of the singer's 2009 single "Diva” on the Renaissance World Tour setlist.

Friday, the tour-commemorating Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé experience hit theaters worldwide. Blue Ivy is among those featured in the Beyoncé-directed film, which also counts appearances from Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

In short, Beyoncé and Jay’s 11-year-old daughter is revealed in the film to have been responsible for the I Am... Sasha Fierce track not being cut from the final setlist. Though Beyoncé initially seems reluctant to Blue Ivy's pushback, it's swiftly pointed out that she does go on to perform "Diva" on the tour.

This moment from the new film has fans expressing their gratitude for (and joking about) Blue Ivy's advice, all while again reminding them of their love for the Bangladesh-produced track.