A new trailer for Harmony Korine's AGGRO DR1FT has been released ahead of the infrared-shot film's screening at the Crazy Girls strip club in Los Angeles.

The film features Travis Scott and is billed by the EDGLRD team as "breaking away from the traditional parameters of cinema," an approach that's readily apparent in this trailer.

The Crazy Girls screenings are set for Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

This story is being updated.