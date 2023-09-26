Martin Scorsese on Fighting With Studios, Negative Impact of Comic Book Movies: ‘We’ve Got to Save Cinema’

Whenever Martin Scorsese sits down for an interview, it's a given that you're going to get a plethora of insightful ruminations on how he continues to masterfully navigate The Art Life after decades of accomplishment as a filmmaker.

Unfortunately, the bulk of aggregation-spurred headlines attention surrounding these moments tends to focus on matters of Marvel. By the time I turn this very article in and it goes live on the site, for example, there's a fairly high chance that this too will fall into that tiresome trend.

Speaking with the always-great Zach Baron for GQ, Scorsese—whose latest film Killers of the Flower Moon is out in October—did indeed speak about the negative impact of Marvelification and related issues. But he also had far more interesting topics to unpack, including the points along his journey where he nearly walked away from it all due to incessant studio interference.

Gangs of New York (2002), for example, saw producer Harvey Weinstein meddling with his process in significant ways.

“I realized that I couldn’t work if I had to make films that way ever again,” Scorsese said of the experience. “If that was the only way that I was able to be allowed to make films, then I’d have to stop. Because the results weren’t satisfying. It was at times extremely difficult, and I wouldn’t survive it. I’d be dead. And so I decided it was over, really.”