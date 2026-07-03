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Google Chrome is already the superior browser, and it gets about a million times better when you use the browser’s apps. Some will help you be more more productive and actually force you to get your work done, while others will help you find and organize your entertainment more easily. You need these apps in your life.
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Pop Culture

Netflix Party Browser Extension Allows You to Stream and Chat With Friends

Cinemas across the U.S. have shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

tara mahadevan2313 days ago
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Life

Instagram Likes Return Thanks to New Chrome Extension

After the rollout of the likes-hiding feature drew mixed results, someone crafted a plug-in to quell the pain.

Trace William Cowen2404 days ago
Image via Twitter
Life

New Chrome Extension Allows You to Fact-Check Donald Trump's Tweets

A new Google Chrome extension allows you to fact-check Donald Trump's tweets in real time.

MacMcCannTX3498 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google Chrome Is More Popular Than Internet Explorer for the First Time Ever

New data suggests Google Chrome is a more popular web browser than Microsoft's Internet Explorer.

Rawiya Kameir4422 days ago
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Sports

Some Weird Humans Turned Down for Nothing and Wrapped a Rolls-Royce in Velvet and Red Chrome

The Gumball 3000 brought out a velvet and chrome Scottish Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Tony Markovich4434 days ago
Pop Culture

Google Launches New Chrome Apps For Your Desktop

Coming for Microsoft's neck.

Rawiya Kameir4696 days ago
Pop Culture

Google's Technology Is Becoming Scary Smart. Should We Be Worried?

Google's quest for happiness through computer intelligence.

Michael Thomsen4809 days ago
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Pop Culture

How a Chrome Extension Scared the Hell out of Spotify

For a moment, Spotify had a big crack in its armor.

Jason Duaine Hahn4818 days ago
Pop Culture

Google Chrome to Support Voice Control

Compose emails and more.

gerald334932 days ago
Pop Culture

Amazon Releases Chrome to Kindle Extension

It's now easier than ever to read web content on your Kindle.

Damien Scott5084 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google Chrome Is Now The World's Most Popular Browser

It's passed Internet Explorer, according to StatCounter.

gerald335171 days ago
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