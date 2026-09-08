Rawiya Kameir Portrait

Rawiya Kameir

Joined July 2014 | 301 posts
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Latest Stories

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The NSA Collected Data From Random Citizens

More details have emerged about the NSA's shady surveillance program and they're increasingly alarming.

Rawiya Kameir4456 days ago
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A New Russian Internet Law Is Raising Concern About State Censorship

A new Russian law is stoking fears about state censorship and surveillance.

Rawiya Kameir4457 days ago
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No One Is Impressed With Sheryl Sandberg's Facebook Apology

Sheryl Sandberg gave a muted apology about uproar over its recently published psychological study.

Rawiya Kameir4457 days ago

Facebook Manipulated Users' Moods Because It Could [UPDATE]

In a recently published paper, Facebook revealed that it manipulated the posts some 689,000 users to see if it could affect their moods.

Rawiya Kameir4463 days ago
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Bitcoin and Other Alternative Currencies Are Now Legal in California

California just passed a bill making Bitcoin and other non-dollar currencies legal.

Rawiya Kameir4463 days ago
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ISS Astronaut Reid Wiseman Is Very Good at Vine

Astronaut Reid Wiseman posted another beautiful Vine of the earth from his vantage point at the International Space Station.

Rawiya Kameir4470 days ago
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This New Service Scans Your Social Media History to Help You Get a Job

A new service will scan users' social media history to make them more appealing to prospective employers.

Rawiya Kameir4470 days ago
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Kobe Bryant May Be Testing Apple's Highly Anticipated Smartwatch

A new rumor suggests Kobe Bryant and other pro athletes are helping Apple test its forthcoming smartwatch.

Rawiya Kameir4470 days ago
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Report: Samsung Will Debut a Smartwatch Running Android Wear Next Week at Google I/O

Samsung will reportedly announce a smartwatch running Google's Android Wear OS during Google's I/O developer conference next week.

Rawiya Kameir4471 days ago
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Google-Owned Nest Is Buying Home Security Company Dropcam

In a deal worth $555 million, Google's Nest just bought home security company Dropcam.

Rawiya Kameir4471 days ago
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Japanese Soccer Fans Are Tweeting the Most About the World Cup

A new report suggests that the World Cup, which kicked off earlier this week and will last through mid-July, is most popular on Japanese Twitter.

Rawiya Kameir4477 days ago

China's Number One Rideshare App Yongche Will Soon Launch in the U.S.

Yongche, China's Uber equivalent, is preparing to join competitors like Lyft and Hailo by launching in New York City and San Francisco.

Rawiya Kameir4477 days ago
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Priceline Is Buying OpenTable for $2.6 Billion in Cash

Priceline is forking over $2.6 billion in cash to buy restaurant booking service OpenTable.

Rawiya Kameir4478 days ago
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Canadian Police Hacked BBM Messages to Shut Down Organized Crime Mobs

Canadian police intercepted BBM messages to basically shut down two crime mobs.

Rawiya Kameir4478 days ago
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Google Chrome Is More Popular Than Internet Explorer for the First Time Ever

New data suggests Google Chrome is a more popular web browser than Microsoft's Internet Explorer.

Rawiya Kameir4484 days ago
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Tech Giants Are Taking a Stand Against the NSA's Spying

Some tech giants are taking on measures that will help make it more difficult for the NSA to continue spying illegally.

Rawiya Kameir4484 days ago
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A Recent Valuation Puts Uber's Worth at $17 Billion

A new round of funding suggests Uber is now thought to be worth an unbelievable $17 billion.

Rawiya Kameir4485 days ago

Is Google About to Buy Songza?

A new report suggests that, like Apple, Google may be preparing to take over a streaming app of its own.

Rawiya Kameir4485 days ago

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