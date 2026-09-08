Rawiya Kameir
Latest Stories
The NSA Collected Data From Random Citizens
More details have emerged about the NSA's shady surveillance program and they're increasingly alarming.
A New Russian Internet Law Is Raising Concern About State Censorship
A new Russian law is stoking fears about state censorship and surveillance.
No One Is Impressed With Sheryl Sandberg's Facebook Apology
Sheryl Sandberg gave a muted apology about uproar over its recently published psychological study.
Facebook Manipulated Users' Moods Because It Could [UPDATE]
In a recently published paper, Facebook revealed that it manipulated the posts some 689,000 users to see if it could affect their moods.
Bitcoin and Other Alternative Currencies Are Now Legal in California
California just passed a bill making Bitcoin and other non-dollar currencies legal.
ISS Astronaut Reid Wiseman Is Very Good at Vine
Astronaut Reid Wiseman posted another beautiful Vine of the earth from his vantage point at the International Space Station.
This New Service Scans Your Social Media History to Help You Get a Job
A new service will scan users' social media history to make them more appealing to prospective employers.
Kobe Bryant May Be Testing Apple's Highly Anticipated Smartwatch
A new rumor suggests Kobe Bryant and other pro athletes are helping Apple test its forthcoming smartwatch.
Report: Samsung Will Debut a Smartwatch Running Android Wear Next Week at Google I/O
Samsung will reportedly announce a smartwatch running Google's Android Wear OS during Google's I/O developer conference next week.
Google-Owned Nest Is Buying Home Security Company Dropcam
In a deal worth $555 million, Google's Nest just bought home security company Dropcam.
Japanese Soccer Fans Are Tweeting the Most About the World Cup
A new report suggests that the World Cup, which kicked off earlier this week and will last through mid-July, is most popular on Japanese Twitter.
China's Number One Rideshare App Yongche Will Soon Launch in the U.S.
Yongche, China's Uber equivalent, is preparing to join competitors like Lyft and Hailo by launching in New York City and San Francisco.
Priceline Is Buying OpenTable for $2.6 Billion in Cash
Priceline is forking over $2.6 billion in cash to buy restaurant booking service OpenTable.
Canadian Police Hacked BBM Messages to Shut Down Organized Crime Mobs
Canadian police intercepted BBM messages to basically shut down two crime mobs.
Google Chrome Is More Popular Than Internet Explorer for the First Time Ever
New data suggests Google Chrome is a more popular web browser than Microsoft's Internet Explorer.
Tech Giants Are Taking a Stand Against the NSA's Spying
Some tech giants are taking on measures that will help make it more difficult for the NSA to continue spying illegally.
A Recent Valuation Puts Uber's Worth at $17 Billion
A new round of funding suggests Uber is now thought to be worth an unbelievable $17 billion.
Is Google About to Buy Songza?
A new report suggests that, like Apple, Google may be preparing to take over a streaming app of its own.