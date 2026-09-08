sfiorentine
Joined February 2015 | 980 posts
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Latest Stories
sfiorentine4271 days ago
Remember That Time Phil Knight Got His Own Bobblehead?
In case you didn't know, today is the first ever National Bobblehead day.
sfiorentine4271 days ago
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Shawn Marion Buries Sneaker Beef with J.R. Smith
Shawn Marion Buries Sneaker Beef with J.R. Smith
sfiorentine4271 days ago
The Most Anticipated Basketball Sneakers of 2015
These are the hottest shoes to ball in in 2015.
sfiorentine4272 days ago
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