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sfiorentine

Joined February 2015 | 980 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Most Expensive Gyms in the World

sfiorentine4271 days ago
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Remember That Time Phil Knight Got His Own Bobblehead?

In case you didn't know, today is the first ever National Bobblehead day.

sfiorentine4271 days ago
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Shawn Marion Buries Sneaker Beef with J.R. Smith

Shawn Marion Buries Sneaker Beef with J.R. Smith

sfiorentine4271 days ago
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Nike Officially Introduces the 2015 "BHM" Collection

BHM Sneakers are here.

sfiorentine4271 days ago
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Bo Knows the National Championship

sfiorentine4272 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Basketball Sneakers of 2015

These are the hottest shoes to ball in in 2015.

sfiorentine4272 days ago
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