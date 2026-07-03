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Google Chrome is already the superior browser, and it gets about a million times better when you use the browser’s apps. Some will help you be more more productive and actually force you to get your work done, while others will help you find and organize your entertainment more easily. You need these apps in your life.
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Pop Culture

Netflix Party Browser Extension Allows You to Stream and Chat With Friends

Cinemas across the U.S. have shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

tara mahadevan2313 days ago
This is a photo of Google.
Life

Google Chrome’s Ad-Blocking Update Is Coming—Here’s How It Works

Google Chrome's ad blocking application will get rid of a lot of those pesky ads you hate.

tara mahadevan3075 days ago
Google office building in NYC.
Life

White Google Memo Author James Damore Sues Company for Discrimination

The former Google engineer was fired from the company last year.

Bianca Gracie3112 days ago
Image via Twitter
Life

New Chrome Extension Allows You to Fact-Check Donald Trump's Tweets

A new Google Chrome extension allows you to fact-check Donald Trump's tweets in real time.

MacMcCannTX3497 days ago
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Life

Here’s Proof That Google Chrome Is Killing Your Laptop Battery

Microsoft shows how Google Chrome is killing your laptop battery in a new video.

Christopher Spata3679 days ago
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Life

Chrome extension helps women stop saying ‘just’ and ‘sorry’ all the time

The app eliminates soft language to strengthen communication.

Amanda Wicks3852 days ago
Pop Culture

Google Knows You Hate Long Lines, Introduces New Feature to Help You Avoid Them

Google hates long lines too, which is why they're here to ease your daily struggle with a new feature.

Trace William Cowen4006 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google Chrome Releases Virtual LEGO Land

Childhood in your browser.

Quenton Narcisse4551 days ago
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Pop Culture

New Google Chrome Beta Tells You Which Tabs Are Playing Music or Using Your Webcam

Finally a quick solution to those annoying video ads.

complex4630 days ago
Pop Culture

Google Announces New $249 Samsung Chromebook

Thinner, faster, better.

Damien Scott5020 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chrome Grabs 1.5% of iOS Browser Market in Under a Month

New report shows Google's browser is creepin' on a come up.

Damien Scott5112 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light" is Heading to Google's Chrome Browser in the Fall

The game that's been everywhere goes to Chrome.

Michael Rougeau5131 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google Chrome Now Available for iPhone and iPad

Look out, Safari.

Damien Scott5132 days ago

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